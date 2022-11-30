Canada vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2022

Canada and Morocco will square off at the Al Thumama Stadium in their final group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Canada have been eliminated from the competition after suffering defeats in their first two games of the competition. The other three teams in Group F remain in contention to qualify.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat in the campaign opener against Belgium and in their previous outing fell to a 4-1 defeat to 2018 finalists Croatia on Sunday. Alphonso Davies scored the opener just two minutes after kick-off but Croatia fought back well, scoring two goals in either half.

Morocco defeated Belgium in their previous outing as second-half goals from Romain Saïss and Zakaria Aboukhlal helped them to a 2-0 win. Morocco shocked the team ranked No 2 in the FIFA Rankings and even a draw would be enough for them to progress to the knockout stage.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC ALPHONSO DAVIES SCORES CANADA'S FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL EVER ALPHONSO DAVIES SCORES CANADA'S FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL EVER 😱 https://t.co/q8TB4jRqQd

Canada vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns three times thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. Canada are winless against their African opponents, playing out one draw while Morocco have picked up wins in the other two games.

Two of these three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Morocco recording an emphatic 4-0 win when they last met in 2016.

Canada have lost their last five games in the World Cup while Morocco are undefeated in their last three and have picked up just one win in their last five games in the competition.

Morocco are one of just three teams to have kept clean sheets in their first two games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Brazil and Poland.

They have also kept a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions while Canada have not been able to keep a clean sheet in their last five games.

Canada vs Morocco Prediction

Les Rouges have been eliminated from the competition and will have no pressure to perform in this match. This might work in their favor, as they have a strong squad that has little experience playing in such a big tournament.

They have never picked up a single point at the World Cup and, having scored their first-ever goal in the competition last time around, they will be looking to remedy that in this match.

Équipe du Maroc @EnMaroc 🏻 Munir Mohamedi Second Moroccan GoalKeeper after Badou Zaki to have played 4 World Cup games Munir Mohamedi Second Moroccan GoalKeeper after Badou Zaki to have played 4 World Cup games 👏🏻 https://t.co/UyQ3o3tt4s

The Atlas Lions have held their own against Belgium and Croatia, two of the biggest teams in the tournament, and will be looking to continue that momentum against Canada.

They have built their play around their defensive solidity and we expect another solid performance from them in their final group-stage game. We back them to eke out a narrow win against their North American opponents and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Canada 0-1 Morocco

Canada vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Morocco to score in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hakim Ziyech to score or assist anytime - Yes

Tip 5: Clean sheet for Morocco - Yes

