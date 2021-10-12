Canada vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Canada and Panama will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw away to Jamaica on Saturday.

Panama picked up a surprise 1-0 victory over the USA on home turf on the same day. Anibal Godoy scored the match-winner nine minutes into the second half.

The victory moved Los Canaleros into third spot in the CONCACAF qualifying table with eight points from five matches. Canada are directly below them on seven points.

Both sides need maximum points to keep their hopes of direct qualification for Qatar 2022 alive.

Canada vs Panama Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 12 occasions in the past and draws have been the most recurring result, with eight previous matches ending in a share of the spoils. Panama were victorious on one occasion while Canada have three wins to their name.

They last clashed in a friendly in November 2014 and could not be separated in a goalless draw.

The hosts have shown a penchant for draws in recent months, with four of their last five matches ending in stalemates. Panama have won two of their last five games.

Canada form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Panama form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Canada vs Panama Team News

Canada

Milan Borjan missed Canada's last game due to COVID-19 and is expected to remain out. Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin and Lucas Cavallini are all recovering from injuries and may not feature.

Richard Laryea and Tajon Buchanan were both suspended against Jamaica due to accumulated yellow cards but should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Milan Borjan

Panama

Goalscorer Anibal Godoy had to be substituted in the second half as a precaution after suffering a knock against the USA. The Nashville SC midfielder will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Anibal Godoy

Suspension: None

Canada vs Panama Predicted XI

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Richie Laryea, Doneil Henry, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Jonathan Osorio, Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan; Jonathan David

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Mejía (GK); Eric Davis, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Armando Cooper, Chistian Martinez; Alberto Quintero, Gabriel Torres, Yoel Barcenas; Rolando Blackburn

Canada vs Panama Prediction

Both sides have a lot riding on the outcome of this match and do not want to give impetus to a direct rival for qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

Also Read

They are also evenly matched and are likely to cancel each other out. The last three matches between the sides have ended in draws and we are backing that trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Canada 1-1 Panama

Edited by Peter P