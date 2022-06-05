Canada vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Canada will play host to Panama in a thrilling international friendly at the BC Place Stadium on Monday.

The game will serve as a warmup for the Reds as they prepare for their CONCACAF Nations League opener next week.

Canada were last in action on March 31, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Panama in their successful FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification game.

Despite their defeat, the Reds secured top spot with 28 points from 14 games, returning to the World Cup finals for the first time in more than three decades.

Canada now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last 11 outings, including six consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Panama claimed a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in their CONCACAF Nations League opener on Friday.

Befoee that, they finished fifth in the World Cup qualification standings, with 21 points from 14 games.

Panama head into Monday’s game winless in their last four away games, losing three and drawing one.

Canada vs Panama Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last 14 meetings between the two teams, Canada boast a slight upper hand in this fixture. Panama have picked up two wins, while eight games have ended all square.

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W.

Panama Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L.

Canada vs Panama Team News

Canada

Canada have called up 25 players to their national team camp. That includes the likes of veteran goalkeeper Milan Borjan, midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Panama

Panama have called up a 23-man squad for their upcoming fixtures, with the likes of Alberto Quintero and Gabriel Torres headlining the team.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Canada vs Panama Predicted XIs

Canada (3-4-3): Dayne St. Clair; Scott Kennedy, Steven Vitória, Richie Laryea; Raheem Edwards, Samuel Piette, Atiba Hutchinson, Alphonso Davies; Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini.

Panama (4-2-3-1): Orlando Mosquera; César Blackman, Fidel Escobar, Jiovany Ramos, Éric Davis; Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Édgar Bárcenas, José Luis Rodríguez, Freddy Góndola; Rolando Blackburn.

Canada vs Panama Prediction

Panama will head into the game with their confidence sky-high confidence following their Nations League victory.

However, next up is a significantly superior Canada side that are unbeaten at home since January. While the visitors could put up a fight, Canada should come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Canada 2-1 Panama.

