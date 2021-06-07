Canada vs Suriname prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

It's a top-of-the-table clash in CONCACAF Group B on the last matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup first round qualifiers as leaders Canada play Suriname.

The Canadians know that even a draw at SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois would be enough to secure a place in the next round.

Both sides have won all three of their games in the group so far, but Les Rouges lead their South American rivals on goal difference. Canada have struck a staggering 23 times and conceded just once.

A series of thrashings - 5-1 against Bermuda, 11-0 against the Cayman Islands and 7-0 versus Aruba - mean John Herdman's side are the favorites to go into the second round. However, Suriname aren't going down without a fight.

The A-Selektie have enjoyed a fairytale run of their own. They have scored 15 times in the campaign from three games, including back-to-back 6-0 drubbings of Aruba and Bermuda.

Canada vs Suriname Head-To-Head

The first and only meeting between the sides came way back in 1977 in a World Cup qualifier, with Canada registering a narrow 2-1 victory on that occasion.

#CANMNT remain at the top of Group B after three Concacaf World Cup Qualifying matches. 🍁#CANMNT #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/FWTqd5T49F — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 6, 2021

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Suriname Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Canada vs Suriname Team News

Canada

Les Rouges will ride on the imperious form of their strikers Lucas Cavallini and Cyle Larin, who've accounted for 10 goals combined. Meanwhile, young guns Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies also continue to shine.

Three of these players came off the bench in the last game against Aruba, but Herdman might start all of them in some capacity on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

"I know a lot of people are surprised about Suriname, but now we have to show it"



Ahead of one of the biggest matches in Suriname's history, we hear from Ridgeciano Haps, one of several @EredivisieEN-based players 🇸🇷#WorldCup | @OfficialSVB1920



👉 https://t.co/wTp5gwTc36 pic.twitter.com/3yAiIqbVTh — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 7, 2021

Suriname

Suriname's decision to recruit players of dual nationalities, i.e Dutch-Surinamese stars, especially those playing in the Dutch Eredivisie, has certainly yielded dividends.

In March alone, seven such players earned their first caps with the side, and now another five have been called for this month. It is therefore a young and vibrant squad capable of upsetting the applecart.

Most impressive of them all has been Nigel Hasselbaink, who's taken Suriname's striking mantle by storm. He has netted seven goals in five games, including back-to-back hat-tricks in these qualifiers.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Canada vs Suriname Predicted XI

Canada (4-3-3): Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy, Sam Adekugbe; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies.

Suriname (4-3-3): Warner Hahn; Kelvin Leerdam, Ryan Donk, Shaquille Pinas, Ridgeciano Haps; Tjaronn Chery, Ryan Koolwijk, Diego Biseswar; Florian Josefzoon, Nigel Hasselbaink, Sheraldo Becker.

Canada vs Suriname Prediction

When two of the group's best and most formidable attacking sides meet, sparks are bound to fly.

However, Canada have some real quality in their ranks and should see off Suriname to qualify for the next round.

Prediction: Canada 3-1 Suriname

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P