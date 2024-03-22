Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

A place in the 2024 Copa America will be on the line on Saturday (March 23) when Canada and Trinidad and Tobago go head-to-head at the Toyota Stadium.

This will be the first meeting between the two nations since August 2012, when Mauro Biello’s men secured a 2-0 victory in a friendly. Canada suffered a quarterfinal exit from the CONCACAF Nations League, losing on away goals to Jamaica after a thrilling 4-4 aggregate draw with the Reggae Boyz in November.

Biello’s side will look to return to winning ways and secure a place in the Copa America, having never featured in the continental showpiece. Canada, who are 50th in the FIFA rankings, have had three defeats in their last four games since July.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago were dumped out of the Nations League in the quarterfinals last time out, losing 4-2 on aggregate to USA. Angus Eve’s men began the new year on March 3 with a goalless draw with Jamaica at the Larry Gomes Stadium.

Trinidad and Tobago have won one of their last four games across competitions, losing twice, since October.

Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 11 meetings, Canada lead 11-2.

Canada have lost three of their last four outings across competitions, with a 2-1 victory over Jamaica on November 18 being the exception.

Trinidad and Tobago have one win in four outings, losing twice, since October.

Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

While Trinidad and Tobago have shown their mettle in the qualifiers, they will have to be at their best against a significantly superior Canada side. Expect a thrilling battle at the Toyota Stadium, with Biello’s men to come out on top.

Prediction: Canada 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Canada to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Canada’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Canada’s last five outings.)