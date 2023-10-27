Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2023

Canada Women will take on Brazil Women at Wanderers Grounds in a friendly match on Saturday.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Preview

Both teams will play a couple of friendly matches against each other to conclude the calendar year. The first game comes up on Saturday while the second follows three days later. Canada have just emerged from a successful CONCACAF Olympic play-off, defeating Jamaica home and away 4-1 to qualify for the final tournament in Paris.

The Canucks have also qualified for the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup courtesy of the above result. They defeated Brazil 2-0 in the sides’ previous meeting in the She Believes Cup but lost in their earlier clash 2-1. Canada have suffered five defeats in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Brazil are returning to action for the first time since their dismal campaign in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July and August. They crashed out in the group stage with four points. Brazil and Colombia will represent CONMEBOL (South America) at the Women's Olympic Football Tournament in Paris in 2024.

As Canarinhas, like Canada, will be using the upcoming exhibition games to fine-tune for the Olympic football tournament slated for the middle of next year. They have lost four times in their last 10 matches but have also claimed five wins. Brazil will hope to extend their favorable head-to-head record against Canada.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Brazil.

Canada have scored six goals and also conceded six in their last five matches.

Both teams have met 24 times, with Canada winning nine times and Brazil 11.

Brazil have scored nine goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Canada have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches the same as Brazil.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

Jordyn Huitema and Adriana Leon have been Canada’s main attacking threats so far this year, scoring twice each. We expect more competition within the outfit as the players seek to nail down their places in the final squad for the Olympic tournament.

Ary Borges has been the surprise package for Brazil this year, scoring four goals and racking up several assists. She could have sealed her place already but there are a few more games left to prove herself.

We expect Brazil to come out on top based on form and head-to-head advantage.

Prediction: Canada 1-2 Brazil

Canada vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brazil to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Canada to score - Yes