Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

Canada Women will face off against Brazil Women at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Preview

Both teams emerged from the 2024 CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup with bruises. Canada were knocked out in the semi-finals by the United States while Brazil made it to the final before losing to the United States as well. Canada prevailed over Brazil 2-0 when the sides met in the SheBelieves Cup last year. Both teams sit ninth and 10th in the FIFA Ranking.

The Canucks placed fourth – the lowest – in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. They are yet to win the competition, with a bronze medal as their best record so far. Canada are in good shape, winning eight times in their last 10 outings and losing twice. However, Brazil boast 12 wins against 10 over Canada in their last 26 matches.

Brazil finished third in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, and are yet to win the competition after four participations. They boast one silver medal and one bronze medal so far. Brazil last defeated Canada in 2023, in a friendly match (1-0) but it’s always difficult to predict the outcome between the two teams.

As Canarinhas are putting their house in order ahead of the Olympic Games. They boast seven wins in their last 10 clashes, losing three times. Brazil will hope to replicate their form at the 2024 CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup at the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. They finished flawless in the group stage and pushed through to the final.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Brazil.

Canada have scored 14 goals against one conceded in their last five matches.

Canada are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the third time.

Brazil have scored 16 times and conceded twice in their last five matches in all competitions.

Canada have won four times and lost once in their last five matches, the same as Brazil.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

Aston Villa star Adriana Leon is Canada’s main attacking threat, with six goals to her name this year so far. Jordyn Huitema and Shelina Zadorsky are also top performers, with three and two goals respectively.

Manchester United forward Geyse and Bia Zaneratto were influential in Brazil’s campaign in the 2024 Women's Gold Cup, scoring two goals each.

Canada are the favorites based on individualities.

Prediction: Canada Women 2-1 Brazil Women

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Canada Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Canada to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Brazil to score - Yes