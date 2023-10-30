Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31st 2023

Canada Women will host Brazil Women at the Wanderers Grounds for an international friendly on Tuesday.

The game is coming three days after Brazil claimed a 1-0 friendly victory. Debinha scored a last-gasp match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Canada will use the friendlies to continue preparations for their return to competitive action next year. They have two more friendlies lined up against Australia scheduled in December.

Last week's friendly was Brazil's first game since their disappointing World Cup campaign that saw them eliminated in the group stage.

Canada, meanwhile, successfully booked their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Olympic playoff. A 2-0 away win was followed up by a 2-1 win at home to ensure that The Canucks will defend their title in Paris next year.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Both sides have eight wins apiece, while four previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came last week when Brazil suffered a 1-0 victory.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Canada's last five friendlies have produced three goals or more.

Brazil have won eight of their last nine friendlies. The sole loss in this run came against Canada in November 2022.

Four of Brazil's last five games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

Canada and Brazil have both started their post-World Cup rebuild following their disastrous outing in Australia/New Zealand. The two countries suffered embarrassing group-stage eliminations despite going into the tournament with high hopes.

Brazil claimed victory with a last-gasp winner on Friday when the two sides met and Canada will have revenge on their minds.

There is little to choose from between the two sides on paper, although the Canadians have a slight edge with home advantage. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Canada Women 1-1 Brazil Women

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4- Over 1.5 goals