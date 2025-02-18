Canada Women vs China Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Canada Women and China Women will square off in an international women's friendly tournament on Wednesday (February 19th). The game will be played at Pinatar Arena.

Canada are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 victory over South Korea in a friendly in December 2024. Lim Seon-joo's 22nd-minute own goal ensured they were ahead at the break. Marie-Yasmine Alidou d'Anjou, Olivia Smith, Vanessa Gilles and Adriana Leon scored a goal each while Hyok-Yung Lee pulled one back for South Korea in the 76th minute.

China, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Netherlands in a friendly in November 2024. They went into the break in the lead courtesy of Kun Jin's 34th-minute goal. Wieke Kaptein, Jill Roord, Lineth Beerensteyn and Esmee Brugts scored a goal each after the break to complete the turnaround for Netherlands.

Both sides have been paired with Mexico and Chinese Taipei. All four sides will face one another in a round-robin format in the 2025 Pinata Cup.

Canada Women vs China Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

China have won just one of the seven head-to-head games. Canada were victorious five times while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in June 2015 when Canada claimed a 1-0 win in the Women's World Cup on home turf.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

The last four head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Canada are unbeaten in their last 10 friendlies (seven wins).

Canada form guide: W-D-D-D-W China form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Canada Women vs China Women Prediction

Canada are the favorites in the game and will fancy their chances of winning a fifth head-to-head game on the bounce. The Cannucks remained 6th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

China climbed one spot to 17th in the world rankings and have won just two of their last eight games (four losses). Their chances of winning a second game against the North Americans are slim.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in a decade. Canada are not only the favorites to win this game, they are also the favorites to win this friendly tournament. We are backing Casey Toney's side to claim a comfortable win and we predict goals at both ends.

Prediction: Canada 3-1 China

Canada Women vs China Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Canada Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Canada to score over 1.5 goals

