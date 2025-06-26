Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2025 

Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will square off in an international friendly on Friday (June 27th). The game will be played at BMO Field.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 friendly win over Haiti. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Evelyne Viens scoring either side of Holly Ward to give the Canadians a 3-0 lead. Melchie Dumornay pulled one back for Haiti in first half injury time.
Costa Rica, meanwhile, played out a 3-3 draw against Ecuador, coming back from being a goal down on three occasions in their last outing. They went behind to Nayely Bolanos' 23rd-minute strike while Katherine Alvarado Aguilar equalized in first half injury time. Bolanos and Ligia Moreira scored for the Ecuadorians while Alexa Herrera and Maria Salas equalized each time.
Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Canada have a 100% record in this fixture, winning all 17 previous games between these two sides.
- Four of Canada's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Costa Rica are winless in their last 11 games, losing eight games in this sequence.
- Canada have not lost a game in regulation time since October 2023.
- Four of Costa Rica's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Four of Canada's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.
Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction
Canada have one more friendly lined up against The USA next week and are the heavy favorites to claim the win here. The Canucks have won five of their last six games, scoring at least twice in each victory.
Costa Rica, for their part, have not won a game in over a year, with their last victory coming over Peru. They are the heavy underdogs in this game but can draw inspiration from the most recent head-to-head game. They held the Canadians to a draw in an eventual extratime defeat in the Women's Gold Cup quarterfinal last year.
We are backing Canada to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Canada Women 4-1 Costa Rica Women
Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Canada Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Canada to win both halves