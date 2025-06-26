Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2025 

Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will square off in an international friendly on Friday (June 27th). The game will be played at BMO Field.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 friendly win over Haiti. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Evelyne Viens scoring either side of Holly Ward to give the Canadians a 3-0 lead. Melchie Dumornay pulled one back for Haiti in first half injury time.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, played out a 3-3 draw against Ecuador, coming back from being a goal down on three occasions in their last outing. They went behind to Nayely Bolanos' 23rd-minute strike while Katherine Alvarado Aguilar equalized in first half injury time. Bolanos and Ligia Moreira scored for the Ecuadorians while Alexa Herrera and Maria Salas equalized each time.

Trending

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have a 100% record in this fixture, winning all 17 previous games between these two sides.

Four of Canada's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Costa Rica are winless in their last 11 games, losing eight games in this sequence.

Canada have not lost a game in regulation time since October 2023.

Four of Costa Rica's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Canada's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction

Canada have one more friendly lined up against The USA next week and are the heavy favorites to claim the win here. The Canucks have won five of their last six games, scoring at least twice in each victory.

Costa Rica, for their part, have not won a game in over a year, with their last victory coming over Peru. They are the heavy underdogs in this game but can draw inspiration from the most recent head-to-head game. They held the Canadians to a draw in an eventual extratime defeat in the Women's Gold Cup quarterfinal last year.

We are backing Canada to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Canada Women 4-1 Costa Rica Women

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Canada Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Canada to win both halves

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More