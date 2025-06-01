Canada Women vs Haiti Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2025 

Canada Women and Haiti Women will trade tackles in an international friendly on Tuesday (June 3rd). The game will be played at Saputo Stadium.
The game is the second of their double-header friendly and is coming four days after both sides squared off in Winnipeg. Adriana Leon opened the scoring in the seventh minute and doubled the lead two minutes later. Shelina Zadorsky and Olivia Smith scored either side of Batcheba Louis' 52nd-minute strike to help Canada claim a 4-1 win.
Canada have another friendly lined up against Costa Rica later this month.
Canada Women vs Haiti Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Canada have two wins from three head-to-head games while one game was drawn.
- Canada have lost just one of their last nine games, winning six games in this run.
- Six of Haiti's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Haiti have won just one of their last five games, losing three matches in this sequence.
- Five of Haiti's last seven games have produced three goals or more.
- Canada Women form guide: W-L-W-W-W Haiti Women form guide: L-L-W-D-L
Canada Women vs Haiti Women Prediction
Canada have won four of their last five games and will be expected to make that five from six here. Les Rouges dropped one spot to seventh place in the last FIFA Women's World Ranking. They are playing in front of their fans and are unsurprisingly the heavy favorites to emerge triumphant.
Haiti, for their part, have lost three of their last five friendlies. However, they almost always find the back of the net, having scored in seven of their last nine games. Le Rouge et Bleu climbed one spot to 53rd place in the last FIFA Women's World Rankings.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Canada Women 3-1 Haiti Women
Canada Women vs Haiti Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Canada Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Canada/Canada