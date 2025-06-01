Canada Women vs Haiti Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2025 

Canada Women and Haiti Women will trade tackles in an international friendly on Tuesday (June 3rd). The game will be played at Saputo Stadium.

The game is the second of their double-header friendly and is coming four days after both sides squared off in Winnipeg. Adriana Leon opened the scoring in the seventh minute and doubled the lead two minutes later. Shelina Zadorsky and Olivia Smith scored either side of Batcheba Louis' 52nd-minute strike to help Canada claim a 4-1 win.

Canada have another friendly lined up against Costa Rica later this month.

Canada Women vs Haiti Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have two wins from three head-to-head games while one game was drawn.

Canada have lost just one of their last nine games, winning six games in this run.

Six of Haiti's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Haiti have won just one of their last five games, losing three matches in this sequence.

Five of Haiti's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Canada Women form guide: W-L-W-W-W Haiti Women form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Canada Women vs Haiti Women Prediction

Canada have won four of their last five games and will be expected to make that five from six here. Les Rouges dropped one spot to seventh place in the last FIFA Women's World Ranking. They are playing in front of their fans and are unsurprisingly the heavy favorites to emerge triumphant.

Haiti, for their part, have lost three of their last five friendlies. However, they almost always find the back of the net, having scored in seven of their last nine games. Le Rouge et Bleu climbed one spot to 53rd place in the last FIFA Women's World Rankings.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Canada Women 3-1 Haiti Women

Canada Women vs Haiti Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Canada Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Canada/Canada

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More