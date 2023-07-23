Canada Women vs Ireland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

Canada Women will face Ireland Women at the HBF Park on Wednesday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Canadians opened their continental campaign against Nigeria on Friday, playing out a goalless draw despite being favorites to come out on top. Team captain Christine Sinclair had the best chance to give the North Americans the lead early in the second half but failed to direct her spot kick past Chiamaka Nnadozie in the opposition goal.

Ireland, meanwhile, kicked off their group stage run with a clash against tournament co-hosts Australia at the ANZ Stadium last Thursday, losing 1-0 via a second-half penalty kick. The Girls in Green could have little complaints after managing just one shot on target throughout the game.

Vera Pauw's side sit rock-bottom in Group B with zero points. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this week.

Canada Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first meeting between the two sides since they faced off in the Cyprus Women's Cup back in 2014. Canada won the game 2-1 as they went on to secure a fifth-place finish in the competition.

Ireland are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Canada's last competitive meeting against European opposition came back in February 2022 when they faced Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup, losing 1-0.

The Canadians have featured in the last seven editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Girls in Green were ranked 22nd in the latest rankings and now sit 15 places behind their midweek opponents.

Canada Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

Canada are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They will be gutted to have come away with nothing in their group opener last week and will be desperate for a positive result on Wednesday.

Ireland are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the CONCACAF outfit win this one.

Prediction: Canada Women 2-0 Ireland Women

Canada Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Canada to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Ireland's last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Canada's last five matches)