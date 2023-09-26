Canada Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Canada Women host Jamaica Women at the BMO Field in the CONCACAF Olympic playoff second leg on Tuesday (September 26).

The two teams participated in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship won by the United States. That handed them an automatic qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Canada and Jamaica finished second and third respectively, leading to this playoff to decide the second CONCACAF spot for the Olympic football tournament.

The Canucks are highly favoured to win the two-legged tie after beating Jamaica 2-0 in the first leg in Kingston on Friday. Even a draw would be enough for Canada to seal their fifth qualification to the Summer Olympics.

Jamaica were crushed by Canada 3-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. The Islanders got the better of Costa Rica 1-0 in the third place match to win bronze. The visitors are in search of their first qualification for the Summer Olympics, but things aren’t looking too well.

The Reggae Girlz are yet to prevail over Canada in any competition. Jamaica made the headlines at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup when they held Brazil to a goalless draw to finish second in Group F.

It was their first time reaching the Round of 16. The return leg against Canada is a make-or-break game for Jamaica, as they trail by two goals.

Canada Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have won all four previous clashes with Jamaica, scoring 16 goals.

The hosts have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Canada won the Summer Olympics football tournament in 2020.

Jamaica have scored once and conceded twice in their last five games.

Canada have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Jamaica have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Canada: W-L-W-D-L; Jamaica: L-L-D-W-D

Canada Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction

Aston Villa winger Adriana Kristina Leon has been the shining light in attack for Canada, with three goals scored in three games. Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming and Juventus star Julia Grosso led Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship with three goals apiece.

Meanwhile, Manchester City goal puncher Khadija Shaw was Jamaica’s top scorer at the CONCACAF Women's Championship, with three goals. However, she's yet to make a meaningful impact in the ongoing competition.

Expect Canada to win based on their better recent form, home advantage and aggregate lead.

Prediction: Canada Women 4-1 Jamaica Women

Canada Women vs Jamaica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Canada

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Canada to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Jamaica to score - Yes