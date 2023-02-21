Canada Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2023 

Canada Women and Japan Women will battle for three points in their final game of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday (February 22).

The North Americans are coming off a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brazil last weekend. Vanessa Gilles opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Evelyne Viens made sure of the result in the 71st.

Japan, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against hosts USA. Mallory Swanson scored the winner on the stroke of halft-ime to condemn the Nadeshiko to their second defeat of the tournament.

The loss left the Asians rooted to the bottom of the standings, having failed to register any points so far. They have been eliminated from the competition and only have pride left to play for at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday.

Canada, meanwhile, occupy second spot with three points. They need to win by at least three goals while hoping that Brazil beat the USA to keep alive their hopes of winning their maiden SheBelieves title.

Canada Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on eight previous occasions. Japan lead 4-2, while two previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in August 2021 was a 1-1 draw in the 2020 Olympics Games.

Japan have lost their last four games without scoring.

Canada have scored at least twice n five of their last seven games.

Japan's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Japan's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Canada form guide: W-L-L-W-W; Japan form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Canada Women vs Japan Women

Canada showed their quality to bounce back from their opening day defeat against USA with a victory over Brazil. The Olympic champions will want to bow out of the tournament with another victory as they step up their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Japan, meanwhile, have been out of sorts, having lost four games on the bounce. However, the 2015 world champions are still among the best teams in the world on their day and will look to end their campaign with a victory.

Canada Soccer @CanadaSoccerEN



"You look at the kids that came in and started, I thought they did outstanding. I'm proud of the players' performance, they put in a big shift to get this win."



@CANWNT #SheBelievesCup Bev Post-Match Reaction"You look at the kids that came in and started, I thought they did outstanding. I'm proud of the players' performance, they put in a big shift to get this win." Bev Post-Match Reaction 🍁"You look at the kids that came in and started, I thought they did outstanding. I'm proud of the players' performance, they put in a big shift to get this win."@CANWNT #SheBelievesCup https://t.co/b2s19MQn9u

However, Canada should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Canada Women 2-0 Japan Women

Canada Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Canada to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes