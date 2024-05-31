Canada Women vs Mexico Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2024

Canada Women and Mexico Women will trade tackles in the first of their double-header friendly on Saturday (June 1). The Canadians are coming off a shootout defeat to the USA in the She Believes Cup final in April.

The game was a battle between Adriane Leon and Sophia Smith, who scored braces apiece. Leon broke the deadlock for Canada in the 40th minute before Smith turned the game around with a second-half brace. Leon drew the game in the 86th minute to prompt penalties, where the USWNT eventually triumphed 5-4.

Mexico, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Australia in a friendly in April. Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord scored in either half to guide the Matildas to victory.

Canada Women vs Mexico Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 27 times, with Canada leading 22-2.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in November 2021 when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Five of Canada's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Ten of Mexico's last 11 games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Canada's last four friendlies have produced less than three goals.

Canada Women vs Mexico Women Prediction

Canada were unlucky to suffer a shootout defeat to continental rivals USA in the She Believes Cup final. That was the second consecutive final they lost to the USWNT, having also suffered defeat in the 2024 Gold Cup final.

Bev Priestman's side now turn their focus to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as they seek to defend the gold medal they won in Tokyo. Mexico, for their part, failed to qualify for the Olympics and will use the friendlies against Canada and the USA to prepare for their return to competitive action.

Canada are the heavy favourites and have vastly superior quality. So, expect the Canadians to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Canada Women 2-0 Mexico Women

Canada Women vs Mexico Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Canada Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Canada Women/Canada Women