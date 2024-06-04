Canada Women vs Mexico Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's International Friendlies 2024

Canada Women and Mexico Women will square off at the BMO Field in an international friendly on Tuesday (June 4th). The game comes three days after the Canadians claimed a 2-0 victory in the first of the double-header friendlies between the teams last week.

Adriana Leon and Cloe Lacasse scored late second half goals to guide their nation to the victory.

Canada will use this game to continue preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games. They have been drawn alongside New Zealand, France and Colombia in the group stage as they seek to successfully defend their Gold Medal.

Mexico did not qualify for the Olympics but have another friendly against the USA scheduled for next month.

Canada Women vs Mexico Women Head-to-Head

This will be the 29th meeting between the two sides. Canada have 23 wins to their name, Mexico were victorious twice while four games ended in a draw. Canada claimed a 2-0 win in their most recent clash.

Canada Women form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Mexico Women form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Canada Women vs Mexico Women Team News

Canada Women

Kadeisha Buchanan, Desiree Scott and captain Jessie Fleming headline Canada's squad.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Mexico Women

Kenti Robles is in line to win her 100th cap for the national team. Aylin Avilez was included in the squad for the friendlies but withdrew from the squad.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Canada Women vs Mexico Women Predicted XI

Canada Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kalien Sheridan (GK); Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Jade Rose; Jayde Riviere, Julia Angela Grosso, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence; Olivia Smith, Adriana Leon, Janine Beckie

Mexico Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Celeste Espino (GK); Reyna Stubblefield, Espinoza Casas, Cristina Ferral, Kenti Robles; Karla Nieto, Delgado Alvarado; Maria Sanchez, Maricarmen Reyes, Scarlett Camberos; Diana Ordonez

Canada Women vs Mexico Women Prediction

Canada had to work hard for their victory in the first friendly last week but eventually secured the win. The result was not an adequate reflection of the game, with the Mexicans besting the Olympic champions for large parts of the game.

Mexico will draw inspiration from their performance in the game as they aim to claim only a third win against the Canucks.

Canada are firm favorites here but will not underrate their opponents. There is a noticable gap in quality between the two sides and we are backing Bev Priestman's side to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Canada Women 3-0 Mexico Women