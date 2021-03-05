Canet Roussillon vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

This Sunday sees Canet Roussillon face off with Marseille at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in a Coupe de France match.

Marseille are widely expected to brush aside their lower-league opponents in this game despite not being in the best of form.

Canet Roussillon do not appear capable of springing an upset and eliminating Ligue 1 giants Marseille from the competition.

Canet Roussillon vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Canet Roussillon have had a number of their recent fixtures canceled, meaning they’ve only played in the Coupe de France since the start of 2021.

Their most recent game came on 21 February, when they edged out Stade Poitevin after a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Marseille have won just one of their past 11 league matches.

New boss Jorge Sampaoli oversaw his first game in charge this week, but it didn’t pan out as he’d have planned. His side fell 2-0 to Ligue 1 leaders Lille.

Marseille qualified for the round of 32 of the Coupe de France by defeating Ligue 2 side Auxerre on 10 February.

Advertisement

Canet Roussillon have never faced Marseille before, so there are no historic results to look back on between these sides.

Canet Roussillon form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Marseille form guide: D-W-D-D-L

Canet Roussillon vs Marseille Team News

Canet Roussillon

There have been no recent reports of injuries in the Canet Roussillon squad leading into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille will be without midfielder Pape Gueye due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Valentin Rongier and Jordan Amavi will also miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Valentin Rongier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pape Gueye

🗣 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗱 sera l’arbitre de #CRFCOM.



📺➡️ Coup d’envoi dimanche à 21h sur @Eurosport_FR 🕘 pic.twitter.com/rrJDTMWh0R — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Canet Roussillon vs Marseille Predicted XI

Canet Roussillon predicted XI (4-4-2): Maxime Ferry, Glenn Mbimba, Jeremy Commes, Lasana Sagna, Sebastien Atlan, Yohan Bai, Toufik Ouadoudi, Ludovic Gasparotto, Sofiane Diouane, Chris Lybohy, Aboubakar Kone

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Pol Lirola, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Olivier Ntcham, Boubacar Kamara, Valere Germain, Dario Benedetto, Dimitry Payet

Canet Roussillon vs Marseille Prediction

Based on Canet Roussillon’s lowly position in the league, this should be an easy victory for Marseille.

New boss Sampaoli may see it as a chance for his better players to gain some much-needed confidence. We expect a one-sided away win for Marseille.

Prediction: Canet Roussillon 0-3 Marseille