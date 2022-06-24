Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23 

The Chinese Super League campaign continues this week and will see the Cangzhou Mighty Lions host Beijing Guoan at the Cangzhou Stadium on Saturday morning.

The Cangzhou Mighty Lions have had a rather sluggish start to the season, falling off the pace after their opening day win. They were beaten 2-0 by Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in their last game, failing to find their way back into the game after conceding a quickfire double early in the first half.

The hosts sit 14th on the league table with five points from five games and will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Contrastingly, the Guoan have bounced back superbly after losing their first league game of the campaign. They picked up a clinical 4-1 win over Shenzhen last time out with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including China international Yuning Zhang, who clinched a brace.

The Imperial Guards have picked up 10 points from an obtainable 15 this season and sit fifth on the league table. They will now be looking to build on their latest result Saturday.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between the Cangzhou Mighty Lions and the Beijing side. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won twice. Their other four meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in the opening game of the season with the hosts winning 2-1.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Form Guide: L-L-D-D-W

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

The hosts boast a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan

Quanbo Go and former Arsenal midfielder Li Ke are both injured and will not play this weekend. Pengxiang Jin and Samuel Adegbenro are both doubts as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Li Ke, Quanbo Guo

Doubtful: Pengxiang Jin, Samuel Adegbenro

Suspended: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (5-2-3): Shao Puliang; Yang Xiaotian, Chen Zhongliu, Yang Liu, Yang Yun, Jiang Zhe; Guo Hao, Chuangyi Lin; Bughrahan Skandar, Liu Xinyu; Oscar Taty Maritu

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus CSL announces that Zhang Yuning is voted as the CSL Round 5 Best Player. After making a brace to lead Beijing Guoan to thump Shenzhen 4:1, the 25-year-old Chinese international has scored 5 goals in 5 games and moves to the top of the CSL scorer chart. CSL announces that Zhang Yuning is voted as the CSL Round 5 Best Player. After making a brace to lead Beijing Guoan to thump Shenzhen 4:1, the 25-year-old Chinese international has scored 5 goals in 5 games and moves to the top of the CSL scorer chart. https://t.co/W9fGohbpGZ

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dehai Zou; Liang Shaowen, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang; Gang Wang, Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang, Sang-woo Kang; Ziming Wang, Yuning Zhang

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

The Cangzhou Mighty Lions are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games. They are winless on home turf this season and could struggle here.

The Guoan, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last four games, scoring 10 goals in that period. The Imperial Guards are in much better form than their hosts and should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 0-2 Beijing Guoan

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far