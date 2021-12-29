Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions lock horns with Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League relegation stage fixture on Friday at the Qinhuangdao Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have secured their place next season for the Chinese Super League with two games to spare. They are unbeaten in the league since the first game of their relegation fixtures and played a 1-1 draw with Shanghai Shenhua in their previous outing on Tuesday.

Dalian Pro need to avoid dropping points in their remaining fixtures of the competition and also need at least one win to secure their top-flight status. They suffered their second defeat in a row at the hands of Chongqing Lifan on Tuesday.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus After a last-minute loss to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic defeat Dalian to gain a crucial 3 points to leapfrog Tianjin Jinmen Tiger to get out of the relegation zone. Dalian Pro lost a chance to secure their CSL spot. After a last-minute loss to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic defeat Dalian to gain a crucial 3 points to leapfrog Tianjin Jinmen Tiger to get out of the relegation zone. Dalian Pro lost a chance to secure their CSL spot. https://t.co/TPh4Gh1lKB

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off just five times across all competitions. Cangzhou Mighty Lions have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record and have recorded two wins against the one recorded by Dalian Pro.

The spoils have been shared twice in this fixture. They had met in the previous campaign's relegation play-offs. In two meetings, each side recorded an away win.

They last went head-to-head at the Suzhou City Sports Center on 18 December. The game ended in a narrow 2-1 win for the Mighty Lions thanks to Xie Pengfei's first-half brace.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (Chinese Super League): D-W-W-W-D

Dalian Pro form guide (Chinese Super League): L-L-W-L-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Dalian Pro Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Mighty Lions. With their top-flight status secured, we can expect some changes in the starting XI.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Dalian Pro

Wu Wei did not feature in the previous game against Chongqing and remains a doubt for this game. Jailson and Jinshuai Wang remain unavailable.

Le Foot Chinois en VF 🇨🇳🇫🇷 @csl_fr #CSL2021

Ça va être un match à 4 pour les playoffs de relégation. Chongqing et Dalian ont leur destin entre leurs mains surtout Dalian qui affronte Qingdao lors de la dernière journée #Relegation le classement après la 20e journée.Ça va être un match à 4 pour les playoffs de relégation. Chongqing et Dalian ont leur destin entre leurs mains surtout Dalian qui affronte Qingdao lors de la dernière journée #CSL2021 #Relegation le classement après la 20e journée.Ça va être un match à 4 pour les playoffs de relégation. Chongqing et Dalian ont leur destin entre leurs mains surtout Dalian qui affronte Qingdao lors de la dernière journée https://t.co/T4dFdNE81W

Injured: None

Doubtful: Wei Wu

Unavailable: Jailson Siqueira, Jinshuai Wang

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Puliang Shao; Zheng Zhiyun, Stoppila Sunzu, Yiming Yang; Zihao Yan, Hao Guo, Sabit Abdusalam, Lin Chuangyi; Bughrahan Skandar, Pengfei Xie, Oscar Maritu

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chong Zhang; Shuai Li, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielson, Lei Tong; Huang Jiahui, Xuri Zhao; Sun Guowen, Qianglong Tao, Sam Larsson; Emmanuel Boateng

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Cangzhou are unbeaten in their last five outings while Dalian Pro have lost three out of their six games. When the two sides clash on Friday, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-1 Dalian Pro

Edited by Peter P