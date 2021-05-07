Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou FC  prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions welcome Guangzhou FC in the Yuexiushan Stadium for a Group A fixture on matchday four of the Chinese Super League.

Cangzhou are winless after the first three rounds and were held to a 2-2 draw in their last outing by Chongqing Liangjiang.

Guangzhou recorded their first win of the campaign in their last outing against Shenzhen, beating them by a 2-0 score line.

FT: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2:2 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic. Stoppila Sunzu & Andre Senghor (his 1st CSL goal after 3 years in China) scored within 4 mins to help Cangzhou take a 2:0 lead. But Chongqing's all Chinese line-up showed resilience to equalize before the HT break. pic.twitter.com/heSxzfGvOx — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 3, 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off just four times in the Chinese Super League so far. Guangzhou have registered two wins and there have been two drawn matches. The Mighty Lions are yet to be victorious in this fixture.

Their last meeting was all the way back in 2016, in which Guangzhou recorded a massive 6-0 win over the Mighty Lions at the Yutong International Sports Center.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide in Chinese Super League: D-D-L

Guangzhou FC form guide in Chinese Super League: W-L-D

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no reported injuries for the Mighty Lions at the moment. There are also no suspension concerns for them as well. Oscar Maritu remains unavailable for them as he has not traveled to China due to visa issues.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Oscar Maritu

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou also do not have any injury or suspension concerns for this game. Fabio Cannavaro remains without the services of the Brazilian duo of Paulinho and Talisca on account of visa-related issues.

According to reports, Paulinho has decided to leave the club at the end of the season and is longing for a return to Europe.

Due to travel restrictions, 14 players currently living in Brazil will miss the first 5 rounds of the 2021 CSL(1/2):Paulinho, Talisca(Guangzhou FC)Renato Augusto, Fernando(Beijing Guoan) Roger Guedes, Moises(Shandong Taishan)Marcelo Cirino, Marcinho(Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic) pic.twitter.com/KzREkUOgPO — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 3, 2021

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Paulinho, Talisca

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stopplia Sunzu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni; Chuangyi Lin, Hao Guo, Odil Akhmedov, Pengfei Xie; Muriqui; Andre Senghor

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu; Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Dinghao Yan, Zhi Zheng, Liao Lisheng; Elkeson, Alan Carvalho, Ai Kesen

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Cangzhou are still winless after three rounds of league fixtures. They have scored thrice and conceded four goals in that period. Guangzhou also haven't been highly prolific in their three outings and have scored four goals and conceded three goals.

We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring one, but we expect the South China Tigers to edge out ahead of the Mighty Lions, based on their historic record against them and their current form.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 0-1 Guangzhou FC.

