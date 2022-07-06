Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

The Cangzhou Mighty Lions will square off against Shenzhen FC at the Wuhua Olympic Sports Center Huitang Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Thursday.

The Mighty Lions are without a win since their opening fixture of the season, in which they recorded a 2-1 victory against Beijing Guoan. They have suffered three losses in their last five league outings and find themselves in 14th place in the league standings.

Shenzhen have three wins to their name this season but are just one place above the Mighty Lions in the league standings. They also have just three losses in their last five league outings this season.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 16 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with six wins for each side. The remaining four games have ended in draws.

They last met at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium in June, with the reverse fixture ending in a 1-0 win for Shenzhen.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Shenzhen form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Chen Zhongliu, Kaimu Zheng, Hao Guo and Stoppila Sunzu were absent from the club's previous outing against Chengdu Rongcheng and their involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Chen Zhongliu, Kaimu Zheng, Hao Guo, Stoppila Sunzu.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shenzhen

Romain Alessandrini has played just four games this season and is struggling with match fitness at the moment after picking up an injury last month.

Injury: Romain Alessandrini.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Predicted XIs

Cangzhou Mighty Lions (5-2-3): Shao Puliang (GK); Yang Xiaotian, Yang Liu, Yang Yun, Yang Yiming, Jiang Zhe; Sabit Abdusalam, Chuangyi Lin; Bughrahan Skandar, Liu Xinyu; Oscar Taty Maritu.

Shenzhen (5-4-1): Zhang Lu (GK), Haofeng Xu, Yeljan Shinar, Im Chai-Min, Zhang Yuan, Jiang Zhipeng, Liu Yue, Wang Yongpo, Li Yuanyi, Gao Lin, Frank Acheampong

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Prediction

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have a better defensive record in the league, conceding two goals fewer than Shenzhen but the Youth Army have outscored the Mighty Lions 11-6 in the league.

The lack of goals has been a concern for the Mighty Lions this season. We expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and a draw could ensue here.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-1 Shenzhen

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far