Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin JMT prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Cangzhou Mighty Lions will play host to Tianjin JMT at Cangzhou Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions finished five places above the bottom spot last season. Much of the playing squad remains intact except for a few departures during the offseason.

Coach Svetozar Sapuric’s objective for the new campaign is a top-10 finish. They are yet to win the Chinese Super League title. Their start to the season does not give any indication of that possibility happening soon. They boast just one win from four games, losing once and accumulating two draws while sitting in the 11th spot. However, their upcoming home fixture against 14th-placed Tianjin JMT will be an opportunity to progress.

Tianjin JMT finished 12 out of 16 teams last season. The Tigers are also yet to clinch the Chinese Super League title. Their best finish was a runners-up spot in 2010. The 71-year-old club has a rich history and a huge fan base, leading to constant pressure for success.

Their campaign has been unsatisfactory so far. They are yet to taste a win, having suffered two losses and two draws from four matches. They hope to return to winning ways as they travel to Cangzhou. However, it appears to be an uphill battle against a team fighting for survival.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions will play their next two games at home. They will strive to get the most out of both games in order to improve their position in the standings.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin JMT Head-to-Head

The record from their last five encounters is evenly split. Cangzhou Mighty Lions claimed two wins over Tianjin JMT and vice versa. One game ended in a draw.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Tianjin JMT form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin JMT Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Centre-forward Oscar Taty Maritu has been sidelined with an injury. Midfielder Guo Hao returns from suspension and will likely make the starting lineup.

Injury: Oscar Taty Maritu

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tianjin JMT

All players are available for selection, according to management. After a dismal spell at Qingdao Huanghai, German striker Dejan Radonjic joined Tianjin JMT in the offseason, promising to do “something new”. However, he has scored just one goal so far. He says the “best is yet to come”, and will aim to find the back of the net on Tuesday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin JMT Predicted Xls

Cangzhou Mighty Lions (4-3-3): Shao Puliang (GK), Yang Xiaotian, Yang Liu, Yang Yun, Jiang Zhe, Guo Hao, Chen Zhongliu, Zheng Kaimu, Bughrahan Skandar, Stefan Mihajlovic, Liu Xinyu

Tianjin JMT (3-4-3): Jiamin Xu (GK), Yang Fan, David Andujar Jimenez, Bai Yuefeng, Su Yuanjie, Wang Qiuming, Tian Yinong, Xuelong Sun, Ba Dun, Dejan Radonjic, Farley Rosa

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin JMT Prediction

Cangzhou Mighty Lions are yet to record a win at home this season. Their two previous home matches ended in stalemates against Meizhou Hakka and Rongcheng. Tianjin JMT will be their third visitors to Cangzhou Stadium this season. The hosts are preparing for nothing less than a win.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions are expected to prevail because they have more to lose as the home side than the visiting team.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-0 Tianjin JMT

