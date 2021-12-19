Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin Tigers prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

The Cangzhou Mighty Lions take on Tianjin Tigers at Suzhou City Sports Center in their Chinese Super League relegation stage fixture on Tuesday.

The Cangzhou Mighty Lions recorded their first win since the resumption of the league as they overcame the Dalian Pro 2-1 on Saturday.

Tianjin Tigers remain winless after three games in the second phase of the competition and suffered a 2-1 loss to Qingdao on Saturday.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin Tigers Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at this point in time with two wins for each side and three games ending in stalemates.

This will be the first meeting of the year as they last met in Chinese FA Cup action in 2020. Their last league meeting was in September last year at Tuesday's venue. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The FA Cup meeting came at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium, with Tianjin Tigers recording a 2-0 win that took them to the second round of the competition.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Tianjin Tigers form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin Tigers Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries for the Mighty Lions at the moment. Andre Senghor and Chengjian Liao, sent off for fighting in the game against Shanghai Shenhua, will return from a one-game suspension for this game.

Given their immature behavior in that outing, it is not expected for them to make the starting XI yet.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers

There are no known injuries or suspensions for the Tigers for this game. Yu Genwei is expected to keep the same starting XI here as he does not have much quality on the bench.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Puliang Shao; Zheng Zhiyun, Stoppila Sunzu, Yiming Yang; Zihao Yan, Hao Guo, Sabit Abdusalam, Lin Chuangyi; Bughrahan Skandar, Pengfei Xie; Liu Xinyu

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jingqi Fang; Li Songyi, Jiarun Gao, Tamas Kadar, Song Yue, Qian Yumiao; Dun Ba, Yingjie Zhao, Marko Vejinovic; Jules Iloki, Magno Cruz

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Tianjin Tigers Prediction

Cangzhou Mighty Lions recorded their first win since the restart and have displayed gradual improvement in their three games. The Tianjin Tigers' season took a turn for the worse as they suffered their first loss this month.

We predict the game will be a closely-fought affair and it should end in a win for the Hebei-based outfit.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2-1 Tianjin Tigers

