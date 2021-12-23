Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions lock horns with Wuhan FC at the Kunshan Stadium on Saturday as the relegation phase fixtures of the Chinese Super League continue over the weekend.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have enjoyed a good run of league fixtures since the restart and have made it two wins in a row. They suffered a 4-2 loss in their opening fixture of the second phase against Wuhan Zall and are unbeaten since.

Their 2-1 win over Tianjin Tigers on Tuesday helped them reach fourth-place in the relegation standings, one place behind Wuhan.

Wuhan are unbeaten in their league fixtures since the restart but have played two back-to-back stalemates heading into the clash against the Mighty Lions. Their game against Chongqing Lifan ended in a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus It is confirmed by Cangzhou Mighty Lions that Muriqui and Odil Ahmedov have termianted contract with the club. The Brazilian winger and the Uzbekistan midifielder, the two veteran foreign players having players in CSL for years, have said farewell to Chinese league. It is confirmed by Cangzhou Mighty Lions that Muriqui and Odil Ahmedov have termianted contract with the club. The Brazilian winger and the Uzbekistan midifielder, the two veteran foreign players having players in CSL for years, have said farewell to Chinese league. https://t.co/8AuO0vRL6K

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Wuhan have been the better side in the fixture and have recorded six wins against their northern rivals.

Cangzhou have four wins to their name and are winless against Wuhan since their league fixture in 2020. The spoils have been shared three times between the two sides.

Wuhan were dominant when the two sides crossed paths at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on 12 December, winning 4-2 thanks to Anderson Lopes' brace.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Wuhan FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Wuhan FC Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Cangzhou Mighty Lions are free from any injury concerns for this game but have two players ruled out with suspensions.

Liao Chengjian and Andre Senghor were involved in an on-field clash against Shanghai Shenhua and were awarded red cards for the same. The CFA imposed three-match bans for the duo and they will be available for selection after the game against Wuhan.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus CFA imposed a 3-match suspension on Liao Chengjian and Andre Senghor. The two Cangzhou Mighty Lions players had a fight each other after the 1:1 tie with Shanghai Shenhua last Wednesday due to 'midunderstanding'. CFA imposed a 3-match suspension on Liao Chengjian and Andre Senghor. The two Cangzhou Mighty Lions players had a fight each other after the 1:1 tie with Shanghai Shenhua last Wednesday due to 'midunderstanding'. https://t.co/EmuW7cvaGy

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Liao Chengjian, Andre Senghor

Wuhan FC

Ming Tian has not featured in league action since the restart earlier this month and is a doubt for this game as well. There are no suspension concerns for Wuhan at the moment.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Ming Tian

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Puliang Shao; Zheng Zhiyun, Stoppila Sunzu, Yiming Yang; Zihao Yan, Hao Guo, Sabit Abdusalam, Lin Chuangyi; Bughrahan Skandar, Pengfei Xie, Liu Xinyu

Wuhan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang; Yang Li, Boyu Lang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Yinong Tian, Junmin Hao, Hao Fang; Zichang Huang, Anderson Lopes, Yun Liu

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Wuhan FC Prediction

Cangzhou have scored four goals in their last two outings while Wuhan have scored just one. When the two sides meet on Saturday, the game is likely to be a low-scoring affair.

We expect the game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-1 Wuhan FC

