Cannes vs Guingamp Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Cannes play Guingamp at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in the Coupe de France quarter-final on Tuesday. Cannes are one of two fourth-tier teams still in the competition, while Guingamp are one of two second-tier sides.

Cannes stunned Ligue 2 side Lorient 2-1 to book their place in the Round of 16, where they edged fifth-tier team Dives-Cabourg to reach the last-eight. Cannes are set to face Guingamp, their third Ligue 2 opponent in this edition. They beat Grenoble (2-1) – a Ligue 2 team – in the Round of 64 Group A.

Guingamp, meanwhile, are enjoying an impressive campaign in the National 2 – the fourth-tier league. They are unbeaten in 17 matches across competitions, winning 13. Cannes are atop the standings with 35 points after 20 matches but haven't beaten Cannes in nearly three decades.

The visitos pulled off a shock 2-0 away win over top-tier side Toulouse in the Round of 16. In the previous round, they had seen off the challenge of third-tier side Sochaux in a shootout. In Group C of the Round of 64, Guingamp bested Caen 2-1 at home.

Guingamp dropped eight points in their last five Ligue 2 matches, which leaves them fifth with 39 points, trailing leaders Lorient by 10 points. The visitors have been impressive on the road off late, going unbeaten in five matches across competitions.

Cannes vs Guingamp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cannes are winless in five matches against Guingamp, losing four.

The hosts are winless in five home matches against Guingamp, losing four.

Cannes are winless in five home matches across competitions, losing four.

Guingamp have won four times in their last five road outings.

Cannes have won four times in their last five matches, while Guingamp have won twice and lost twice.

Form Guide: Cannes: W-D-W-W-W; Guingamp – D-L-W-W-L

Cannes vs Guingamp Prediction

Cannes will likely stick to their game plan, which has been successful. Home advantage could be crucial, as they are yet to lose at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in this edition.

Guingamp, though, boast more quality and experience, which could make the difference. They have also had success at Cannes many times. Guingamp come in as the favourites and should prevail comfortably.

Prediction: Cannes 1-3 Guingamp

Cannes vs Guingamp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guingamp

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guingamp to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cannes to score - Yes

