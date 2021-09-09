Caoimhin Kelleher to earn a start for Liverpool against Leeds as Alisson Becker faces ban by Brazil Football Federation

Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to start for Liverpool against Leeds United on Sunday.

Covid concerns saw Premier League clubs refrain from letting their Brazilian players leave for international duties. But, according to several reports now, the federation of Brazil football have triggered a rule that allows them to ban players. These players will be banned from representing their clubs for five days as they have not been released for international duty.

Liverpool are among the clubs over whom this suspension has been imposed. They could see themselves miss out on key players such as Alisson Becker and Fabinho. Becker’s absence could prove to be a massive opportunity for Caoimhin Kelleher to step up.

Alisson Becker banned from playing

Alisson Becker among those affected by the ban imposed by the Brazil football federation and FIFA.

Alisson Becker will be among the players banned from playing for their clubs starting from the 10th to the 14th of September. Becker missed out on the international break after Premier League clubs decided to stop their Brazilian stars from traveling to countries that are on the United Kingdom's red list. The Brazilian goalkeeper’s Liverpool teammates Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are also concerned about the ban.

#LFC set to be without Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino (who is injured anyway) for trip to Leeds United on Sunday after FIFA tell club they cannot play. Brazil FA asked governing body to invoke five-day rule after Reds didn't release trio for international duty 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 8, 2021

The suspension could see Manchester City lose goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus. While Manchester United’s Fred, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, and Leeds’ Raphina are set to miss out on this weekend’s fixtures too.

Caoimhin Kelleher to step up

LJurgen Klopp could pick Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of Adrian in Alisson Becker's absence.

Becker’s absence will provide the perfect opportunity for academy graduate, Caoimhin Kelleher, to step up. The 22-year-old had had only five appearances for the Reds last season. But he could be picked ahead of Adrian, despite the latter having earned a recent contract.

🔴 @AdriSanMiguel has signed a new, extended contract with the Reds 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 14, 2021

Kelleher recently saw his starting place slip into his national team (Republic of Ireland) squad as he missed out on the international break in March. Portsmouth’s Gavin Bazunu has been given the nod ahead of Kelleher despite being fit now and the decision was explained by the Irish coach,

“It’s a tight decision, I regard Caoimhin Kelleher so highly as he’s an exceptional goalkeeper but it’s just that he’s not playing.”

Caoimhin Kelleher could earn his international spot back if he picks up a few starts and the perfect start could be at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Also Read

The young Irish goalkeeper has impressed in his few appearances in the red shirt both in the Premier League and the Champions League. He could be Jurgen Klopp’s pick for this Sunday if the dispute with the Brazilian football federation is not resolved.

Edited by Aditya Singh