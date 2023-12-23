Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th December 2023

Cape Town City will entertain Mamelodi Sundowns at DHL Cape Town Stadium in Premier Soccer League action on Sunday.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

The hosts saw their seven-game unbeaten streak in the league come to an end when they lost to Stellenbosch 1-0 in their previous meeting. Cape Town City must return to winning ways to conserve their fourth place, with fifth-placed Stellenbosch hot on their heels. The hosts hold a slim two-point lead (25-23).

The Citizens are set to face off against giants Mamelodi Sundowns for the first time this season. The sides’ previous encounter ended in a goalless draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last April. However, Sundowns won 2-0 on their last visit to Cape Town City. The hosts could snatch the second spot in the event of a win.

Mamelodi Sundowns remain the undisputed leaders despite having as much as three games in hand following their continental assignment. They have established a seven-point lead atop the summit, above second-placed SuperSport United (33-26). The visitors are undefeated in their last four matches in all competitions.

Masandawana are eying a seventh back-to-back Premier Soccer League title and seem very much on track considering their record so far this term. They have been flawless since matchday one, winning 11 straight games, with no draws and no losses. However, they have always struggled against Cape Town City.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cape Town City have lost once and drawn four times in their last five matches against Sundowns.

Cape Town City have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Sundowns.

Cape Town City have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Sundowns have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

Cape Town City have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Hard-driving South Africa international Khanyisa Mayo sits second in the Premier Soccer League goal chart with six goals. He remains Cape Town City’s main attacking threat.

Mamelodi Sundowns have their equivalent in the person of Lucas, who currently leads the chart with seven goals. Both players appear locked in a separate duel.

Mamelodi Sundowns come into the game as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Cape Town City 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cape Town City to score - Yes

