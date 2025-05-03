Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premiership round 28 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Cape Town Stadium.

The home side have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat away to Richards Bay three weeks ago. Thulani Gumede broke the deadlock with 11 minutes left on the clock and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sundowns, meanwhile, comfortably trounced Richards Bay with a 3-0 home win last weekend. Arthur Sales, Iqraam Rayners and Marcelo Allende scored a goal each to inspire the rout.

The win left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 58 points from 23 games. Cape Town City are 15th with 23 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have 15 wins from the last 32 head-to-head games. Cape Town City were victorious 10 times while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Sundowns claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

The last seven head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Sundowns' last six away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Cape Town City are winless in their last 13 games across competitions (nine losses).

Six of Sundowns' last seven compettive games have produced less than three goals.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Cape Town City have struggled throughout the season and are in the relegation zone on goal difference. They are level on points with Supersport United, having played two games more than the Pretoria outfit.

Mamelodi Sundowns are flying high, having booked their spot in the CAF Champions League final following their hard-fought elimination of Al Ahly in the semifinal. They have also all but guaranteed an eighth successive South African league title, owing to their 12-point advantage at the summit of the table.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cape Town City 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sundowns to score over 1.5 goals

