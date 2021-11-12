Cape Verde Islands vs Central African Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Cape Verde host Central African Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, looking to push Nigeria down to the wire.

The Blue Sharks are currently trailing the Super Eagles by two points in Group C and must win both of their remaining games to advance into the third round.

However, they face each other next week in Lagos, so if Paulo Bubista's side win at the weekend, it would ensure an enticing clash.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic are mathematically still in the race, but their chances of progressing are very slim.

The Wild Beasts are in third place in the group with only four points, and they must beat Cape Verde on Saturday and then hope they lose to Nigeria.

While the second outcome is a possibility, their clash with Cape Verde will be a tough one.

Cape Verde Islands vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head

Their reverse fixture in September was the first-ever meeting between the sides.

NUHU Adams ™️ @NuhuAdams_



#WCQ2022 Ghana 🇬🇭 top referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been appointed to officiate the @FIFAWorldCup qualifying match between Cape Verde 🇨🇻 and Central Africa 🇨🇫 next month in Mindelo, Cape Verde. Ghana 🇬🇭 top referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been appointed to officiate the @FIFAWorldCup qualifying match between Cape Verde 🇨🇻 and Central Africa 🇨🇫 next month in Mindelo, Cape Verde.#WCQ2022 https://t.co/Eln4pzWiWW

Cape Verde Islands Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Central African Republic Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Cape Verde Islands vs Central African Republic Team News

Cape Verde Islands

Head coach Pedro Bubista has called-up a 25-man squad for this month's double-header against Central African Republic and Nigeria.

Al-Nasr striker Ryan Mendes, who's the top scorer in the squad with 10 goals, will lead the line for the hosts again.

Experienced players like Josimar Dias 'Vozinha', Marco Soares and Ianique Tavares 'Stopira' all feature.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Central African Republic

Sweden-based Severin Totalna is looking to make his debut.

If the Wild Beasts are to have a chance of qualifying, it's imperative that they start scoring goals, having struck only twice in four games.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cape Verde Islands vs Central African Republic Predicted XI

Cape Verde Islands (3-4-3): Josimar Dias 'Vozinha'; Jeffry Fortes, Roberto Lopes, Ianique Yavares 'Stopira'; Nenass, Diney Borges, Jamiro Monteiro, Marco Soares; Vagner Dias, Julio Tavares, Willy Semedo.

Central African Republic (4-2-3-1): Prince Samolah; Saint-Cyr Ngam Ngam, Sadock Ndobé, Peter Guinari, Flory Yangao; Freeman Niamathé, Jospin Gaopandia; Thibault Ban, Isaac Ngoma, Tresór Toropité; Georgino M'Vondo.

Cape Verde Islands vs Central African Republic Prediction

Cape Verde have been impressive in these qualifiers and have enough in the tank to see off the visitors.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cape Verde Islands 2-1 Central African Republic

Edited by Peter P