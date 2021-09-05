Cape Verde Islands vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Cape Verde and Nigeria will trade tackles on Tuesday, with three points on the line in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to the Central African Republic. Julio Tavares and Tresor Toropite scored either side of half-time as the two sides shared the spoils in an intriguing encounter.

Nigeria were 2-0 victors at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday. Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho was the star of the show with a brace in front of his home fans.

The victory propelled the Super Eagles to the summit of Group C. Cape Verde are below them in second place.

Cape Verde Islands vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between both nations and the first competitive clash between them. Their sole fixture came in a friendly fixture in January 2013 which ended in a goalless draw.

Nigeria have been erratic in recent months and have won just three of their last six games. Cape Verde are on a two-game winless run, but they recorded three successive victories prior to that.

Cape Verde form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Nigeria form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Cape Verde Islands vs Nigeria Team News

Cape Verde

Cape Verde have called up 26 players for the games against the Central African Republic and Nigeria.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nigeria

Coach Gernot Rohr called up 30 players for the games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

A notable absentee is the in-form Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi, with Rohr preferring to extend invitations to players he has previously worked with.

Nigeria will be without as many as eight players who ply their trade in the United Kingdom, including Premier League stalwarts like Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Rangers duo Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo are also not part of the squad. This is due to Cape Verde being on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols.

Team captain Ahmed Musa is in line to join the 'FIFA Century Club' with his 100th cap for Nigeria.

Injuries: Samuel Chukwueze

Suspension: None

Cape Verde Islands vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Cape Verde Predicted XI (3-4-3): Josimar Dias; Stopira, Roberto Lopes, Ponck; Dylan Tavares, Rocha Santos, Patrick Andrade, Furtado Perira; Ryan Mendes, Julio Tavares, Alves Furtado

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye (GK); Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awzaiem, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina; Innocent Bonke, Shehu Abdullahi, Ahmed Musa; Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen

Cape Verde Islands vs Nigeria Prediction

Nigeria have been hampered by the unavailability of several key players - particularly in midfield - and this could see the visitors struggle to impose themselves on Cape Verde.

Nevertheless, Gernot Rohr still has enough quality available to him. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-1 Nigeria

