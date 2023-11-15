Cape Verde vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023 

Cape Verde host Angola at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Group D.

Ranked 74th in the world, the Blue Sharks are coming into the fixture on the back of three consecutive defeats.

First, a 3-2 loss to Togo on the final day of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which wasn't detrimental to their qualifying hopes as Cape Verde had already booked their place in next year's showpiece.

Then in October, the island side suffered back-to-back friendly defeats to Algeria and Comoros as Cape Verde were at a low ebb. Manager Bubista has called up 25 players for this month's double-header to Angola and Eswatini, including key players such as Ryan Mendes and Vozinha.

Mendes is just one goal away from being the joint all-time top-scorer for his side whereas goalkeeper Vozinha is their second all-time appearance-maker with 64 caps.

Angola haven't been in their best shape lately either, failing to win their last four international games. However, three of them have been draws, one in the AFCON qualifiers and two in friendlies.

The Black Sable antelopes will be eager to return to winning ways here and head coach Pedro Gonçalves has named 24 players for this month's double-header to Cape Verde and Mauritius.

Cape Verde vs Angola Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides before, with Cape Verde and Angola winning twice over each other and seeing two draws

Cape Verde and Angola meet for the first time since January 2013

Cape Verde beat Angola 2-1 in their last meeting and are now aiming for their second consecutive win in the fixture

Angola are winless in their last four games and have won just once in their last six

Cape Verde have lost their last three games, conceding 10 times and scoring only 4 goals

Cape Verde vs Angola Prediction

Cape Verde and Angola are both coming into the fixture on the back of a disappointing run of form. The hosts, especially, have gone off the boil after starting the year on a promising note. Angola will look to pounce on their misery, but this could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-1 Angola

Cape Verde vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes