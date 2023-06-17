Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2023

Cape Verde will welcome Burkina Faso to the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday.

The visitors are assured of a place in the finals as they have 10 points from four games and will finish at least in the top two in the Group B table. The hosts have seven points and need at least one win from the last two group-stage games to book their place in the main event.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the qualifiers and recorded a 1-0 away win over Eswatini in their previous outing. The visitors are unbeaten in the qualifying campaign and were held to a 1-1 draw by Togo last time around.

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times in all competitions since 2004. The visitors have a narrow 4-3 lead in wins while just one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the reverse fixture in 2022, with the visitors recording a 2-0 home win.

The visitors have won their last four meetings against the hosts, keeping clean sheets in that period.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, with the hosts recording three wins in that period and four wins for the visitors.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

Cape Verde are unbeaten in their last four home games, recording two wins in that period, the visitors are unbeaten in their last away games, with two wins in that period.

Both teams have conceded two goals in four games in the qualifiers thus far, though the visitors have outscored the hosts 7-3 in these games.

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Tubarões Azuis head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run. They have kept clean sheets in their last three games and will look to count on their defensive prowess in this home game. They have failed to score in their last four meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

The Stallions have kept clean sheets in two of their last three away games. As they have already booked their place in the 2023 AFCON finals, they might settle for a draw.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-1 Burkina Faso

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dango Ouattara to score or assist any time - Yes

