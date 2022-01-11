Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The Africa Cup of Nations continues this week and will see Cape Verde and Burkina Faso face off at the Olembe Stadium on Thursday night in the second round of the group stages.

Cape Verde opened their AFCON campaign with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia last time out. Yard Baye was sent off just 12 minutes after kickoff, meaning the Blue Sharks played against 10 men for the bulk of the game. They capitalized on their numerical advantage with Julio Tavares scoring the winner just before the break.

Cape Verde will be looking to pick up another win as they target a place in the knockout stages for just the second time in their history.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso began their cup run with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of tournament hosts Cameroon.

The Stallions took the lead against the run of play with Gustavo Sanagre rifling home a volley from a Bertrand Traore cross. However, they were the catalysts for their own downfall as they gave away two penalties in the final five minutes of the first half.

Kamou Malo's men did not impress in their opening game and will be looking to get their first win on Thursday.

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Cape Verde and Burkina Faso. The Blue Sharks have won half of those games while the Stallions have won twice. There has been one draw between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the African World Cup qualifiers back in 2017. Burkina Faso won the game 4-0.

Cape Verde Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Burkina Faso Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Team News

Cape Verde

Cape Verde do not have any fresh injury concerns from their opener. Manager Bubista is expected to stick with the same XI that got the job done on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burkina Faso

Edmond Tapsoba tested positive for COVID-19 before his side's opener on Sunday. It remains to be seen if the Bayer Leverkusen defender has recovered in time to play later this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Edmond Tapsoba

Suspended: None

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Predicted XI

Cape Verde Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marcio da Rosa; Stopira, Roberto Lopes, Steven Fortes; Jeffrey Fortes, Kenny Rocha, Nuno Borges, Dylan Tavares; Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Julio Tavares

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Herve Koffi; Patrick Malo, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago, Issa Kabore; Adama Guira, Ibrahim Toure; Bertrand Traore, Gustavo Sanagre, Cyrille Bayala; Abdoul Tapsoba

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Cape Verde benefitted from their numerical advantage last time out to pick up all three points. However, they face a tougher test on Thursday against a wounded Burkina Faso who undoubtedly have the stronger squad.

The Stallions should have enough to get their first win later this week.

Prediction: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

