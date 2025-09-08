Cape Verde vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Cape Verde will host Cameroon at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde on Tuesday for the eighth round in Group I of the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Both sides will be desperate to get a result in what could be the group decider.

Cape Verde earned a deserved 2-0 victory away to Mauritius last Thursday to maintain their place at the top of the group going into the final three qualifying games. The hosts, who have now gone six games without a loss, have been one of the underdogs of the CAF World Cup qualifiers and will fancy their chances of booking a spot in next year's tournament should they get all three points this midweek.

Cameroon’s last game ended in a comfortable 3-0 win over Eswatini to extend the Indomitable Lions' qualifying record to four wins and three draws from seven games. The visitors, who have lost only one of their last 16 games going back to last year's AFCON, sit in second place, one point behind Tuesday's hosts despite being touted as easy favorites to win the group and will be very keen to get a result against the group leaders.

Cape Verde vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on eight previous occasions going into Tuesday's clash. Cape Verde have won two of those games, and two have ended in draws while Cameroon have won the remaining four.

The hosts have scored an impressive five goals across their three most recent meetings with Cameroon, but have also conceded six goals across those games.

The visitors are one of five teams to remain unbeaten in the CAF qualifiers after seven games played.

The Blue Sharks have only scored nine goals across their seven qualifier games and conceded five, while Cameroon have scored 15 and conceded only four.

Cape Verde are currently ranked 73rd in the FIFA World Rankings while Cameroon are ranked 51st.

Cape Verde vs Cameroon Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into this midweek clash and the Blue Sharks will rely on their home advantage to get a win. The hosts will, however, need to improve on their offensive record to get all three points this week.

The Indomitable Lions are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come away with a point on the road.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon

Cape Verde vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More