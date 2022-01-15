Cape Verde vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations continue next week, with Cape Verde and Cameroon locking horns at the Olembe Stadium on Monday.

Cape Verde won their opening game 1-0 as they beat 10-man Ethiopia. However, they fell to defeat by the same scoreline at the hands of Burkina Faso on Thursday night. The game was a fairly even one from which the Blue Sharks perhaps deserved a point.

Bubista's men currently sit third in the group going into the final group stage game. They will be looking to avoid defeat on Monday to have a fighting chance of making it into the knockout stages.

Tournament hosts Cameroon have taken off in the competition. After coming from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening game, the Indomitable Lions picked up a 4-1 win over Ethiopia in their next game to qualify for the knockout stages.

Cameroon sit top of group A with six points from a possible six. They will be looking to pick up a third straight victory next week to send a statement of intent to other nations in the tournament.

Cape Verde vs Cameroon Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between the two countries. Cape Verde have won two of those games while Cameroon have won three times. The other meeting between the two teams ended in a draw.

The two teams last met in the qualifiers for the AFCON back in March last year. Cape Verde won the game 3-1.

Cape Verde Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Cameroon Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Cape Verde vs Cameroon Team News

Cape Verde

There are no injured or suspended players in Cape Verde's camp.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cameroon

The tournament hosts do not have any injured players ahead of Monday's game. Manager Toni Conceicao could, however, rotate his side with knockout football already secured.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cape Verde vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Cape Verde Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marcio da Rosa; Stopira, Roberto Lopes, Steven Fortes; Jeffrey Fortes, Kenny Rocha, Patrick Andrade, Dylan Tavares; Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Julio Tavares

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jerome Onguene, Michael Ngadeu, Ambroise Oyongo; Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu, Pierre Kunde, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi; Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Cape Verde vs Cameroon Prediction

Cape Verde benefitted from their numerical advantage in their opening game. However, their performance against Burkina Faso exposed their frailties and Monday's game will undoubtedly pose a far tougher test.

Cameroon have been outstanding in their two games so far. The host nation have scored the most goals in the tournament, catapulting themselves as favorites to lift the trophy next month. The Indomitable Lions should end their group stage run with a win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-3 Cameroon

Edited by Peter P