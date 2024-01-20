Cape Verde vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Cape Verde will face Egypt at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Blue Sharks have enjoyed a brilliant start to their Nations Cup campaign, picking up a 2-1 win over Ghana in their first group game. They then saw off Mozambique in game two with a 3-0 victory which saw Bebe and Krasnodar's Kevin Pina score stunners either side of a Ryan Mendes strike.

Cape Verde sit atop their group with six points from an obtainable six and are through to the last 16 of the Cup of Nations.

Egypt, on the other hand, have failed to impress in the tournament so far, playing out a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their group opener last Sunday. They then played out the same scoreline against Ghana last time out and had howlers from the Black Stars to thank for picking up the sole point.

The Pharaohs sit second in their group with two points picked up so far and will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament with a win on Monday.

Cape Verde vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Cape Verde and Egypt.

The Blue Sharks have the best defensive record in Group B so far with just one goal conceded.

Egypt are the second-highest-scoring side in their group so far with a goal tally of four.

Cape Verde have kept clean sheets in three of their last four competitive outings.

The Pharaohs have been knocked out of the group stages of the AFCON just once in their last 12 appearances in the competition.

The Creoles were ranked 73rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 40 places behind their midweek opponents.

Cape Verde vs Egypt Prediction

Cape Verde are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They punched significantly above their weight in their group opener against Ghana and will be looking to replicate the same on Monday.

Egypt, meanwhile, have drawn their last two games although they are undefeated in their last seven outings. However, they performed below expectations in their previous two outings and with star forward Mohamed Salah out of action, may have to settle for a point here as well.

Prediction: Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Cape Verde vs Egypt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Cape Verde's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Egypt to score first: YES (The Pharaohs have scored the first goal in six of their last seven outings)