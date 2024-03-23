Cape Verde vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

Cape Verde square off against Equatorial Guinea at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in a friendly on Monday.

Cape Verde played for the first time since their exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in February, beating Guyana 1-0 in a friendly. Ryan Mendes scored the only goal of the game in the second minute. They kept a third straight clean sheet.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, also played for the first time since their exit from the AFCON, beating Cambodia 2-0 in a friendly, keeping their second clean sheet in three games. Interestingly, it was their first win in a friendly since 2017.

Cape Verde vs Equatorial Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times, with two of them coming in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Guinea lead 3-0, scoring 11 unanswered goals.

Cape Verde have had four wins in seven games across competitions in 2024, losing two, with one of them coming on penalties. They have kept four clean sheets in seven games and failed to score twice.

They have one win in five friendlies, losing three.

Guinea have one loss in 15 games across competitions. In their last four games, they have three wins and one loss.

Cape Verde have one win in 11 friendlies. They are unbeaten in six games, winning one.

Cape Verde vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Cape Verde have one loss in six games across competitions, with that defeat coming on penalties in the AFCON quarterfinals against South Africa.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, have one loss in 15 games cross competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. They have won eight of their last 13 games and have kept clean sheets in four of their last six friendlies.

Both teams registered wins in their previous friendlies and are expected to field an unchanged XI. Considering their respective form in 2024, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Cape Verde vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ryan Mendes to score or assist any time - Yes