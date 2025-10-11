Cape Verde vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025

Cape Verde play Eswatini on Monday in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, looking to book their place at next year's showpiece with a win. With 20 points from nine games, the Blue Sharks are currently leading the race in Group D to qualify for the tournament, with Cameroon in second with 18 points.

Ad

Even if the island side manages to equal Cameroon's result on the final day, it will be enough to secure a direct qualification for the World Cup.

Ranked 70th in the world, Cape Verde could become just the 14th nation from Africa to participate in football's ultimate stage as history beckons for them.

Their four-game winning run came to a halt earlier this week following a pulsating 3-3 draw with Libya. The North Africans were surprisingly menacing on the day, leading 3-1 just before the hour mark, but Cape Verde fired two late goals to restore parity and force a share of the spoils.

Ad

Trending

By contrast, Eswatini are at the bottom without a single win from nine games, losing six times. The King's Shield were supposedly on their way to a first qualifying victory of the campaign this week after they led 2-0 against Angola in the second half, but the Black Sable Antelopes fired back with two goals after the hour mark to peg them back and hold them to a draw.

Cape Verde vs Eswatini Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in the past, with Cape Verde going unbeaten in all of them, winning thrice.

The Blue Sharks have won their last two games against Eswatini.

After netting in their first-ever clash in October 2003 (1-1), Eswatini have failed to score in their last four games against Cape Verde.

Eswatini are one of the nine teams - Somalia, Djibouti, Seychelles, Chad, Congo, Zimbabwe, South Sudan and Sao Tome being the other - who are still winless in the qualifiers.

Ad

Cape Verde vs Eswatini Prediction

The Blue Sharks are on the brink of history and could hence come flying out of the blocks here with the ambition of finishing the game off quickly. Eswatini's sloppy defense stands no chance and they could see a defeat.

Prediction: Cape Verde 2-0 Eswatini

Cape Verde vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cape Verde to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More