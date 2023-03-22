Cape Verde vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023 

Cape Verde and Eswatini will lock horns at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde on Friday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Blue Sharks are currently second in Group B with three points in two games. They lost their opening match of the campaign 2-0 to Burkina Faso but recovered to beat Togo by the same scoreline in the next.

Julio Tavares and Jamiro Monteiro were among the goals for the hosts.

Head coach Bubista has called-up a 26-man squad for this month's double-header with Eswatini, including veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who will be gunning to earn his 60th cap this week.

Al-Nasr SC forward Ryan Mendes is the second all-time top-scorer in the nation's history with 12 goals and will look to edge closer to Heldon's record of 15 strikes.

Eswatini are below Cape Verde in third with just a point, having drawn 2-2 with Togo in their opening match. The King's Shield were beaten 3-1 by Burkina Faso in their next game.

The King's Shield have never qualified for the AFCON tournament before and will be looking to break the duck in the Ivory Coast showpiece next year.

Cape Verde vs Eswatini Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cape Verde and Eswatini have clashed only twice in history, with both games coming in 2003. The first ended in a 1-1 draw before the Blue Sharks won 3-0 at home.

Eswatini have conceded five goals in two games so far, with only Sao Tome and Principe (15) shipping in more.

Eswatini have won only two of their last seven games, but scored in six of them.

Cape Verde have won six of their last eight games, losing twice (2-0 vs Burkina Faso and 1-0 vs Ecuador).

Cape Verde have kept four clean sheets in seven games.

Eswatini's Sabelo Ndzinisa has scored in both games for the side so far, both coming in the second half of the match.

Cape Verde vs Eswatini Prediction

Cape Verde are ranked 71 places above Eswatini and have some quality options in attack who can give the visitors a tough run for their money.

The King's Shield will once again rely on Ndzinisa to produce the goods but their form is too erratic to come away with anything.

Prediction: Cape Verde 2-1 Eswatini

Cape Verde vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cape Verde

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes