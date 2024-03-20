Cape Verde vs Guyana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Cape Verde and Guyana will square off in an international friendly in the FIFA Series in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Cape Verde are coming into the clash on the back of a penalty shootout defeat to South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal. Both sides could not be separated in a goalless stalemate after extra time, with Bafana Bafana progressing with a 2-1 victory in a shootout victory that saw Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams enter the record books.

Guyana, meanwhile, were last in action when they claimed a 6-0 home win over Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2023. Kelsey Benjamin, Omari Glasgow, Nathan Moriah-Weah, Osaze De Rosario, Leo Lovell and Deon Moore all scored to inspire the rout.

The Golden Jaguars have two friendlies lined up in this window, with another game to come against Cambodia next week in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. Cape Verde will finalize preparations for their return to competitive action with a friendly against Equatorial Guinea.

Cape Verde vs Guyana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Guyana are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Cape Verde have won just one of their last six international friendlies (three losses).

Guyana's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Guyana have won just one of their last five friendlies (two draws).

Cape Verde form guide: L-W-D-W-W Guyana form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Cape Verde climbed eight places to 65th in the latest FIFA World Ranking. Guyana remained in 157th position.

Cape Verde vs Guyana Prediction

Cape Verde are one of the nations that have experienced exponential growth in international football in the last decade and they had another impressive campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They are currently joint-top of their World Cup qualification group and will use these two friendlies to build momentum.

Guyana, for their part, were utterly dominant in their Nations League campaign and gained promotion to League A with a 100% record. However, despite their form, they enter this game as heavy underdogs.

We are backing Cape Verde to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cape Verde 3-1 Guyana

Cape Verde vs Guyana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cape Verde to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Cape Verde to score over 1.5 goals