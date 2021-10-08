Cape Verde vs Liberia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Cape Verde and Liberia meet again on Sunday for a clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena in Mindelo.

In the reverse fixture on Thursday, the island nation pulled off a 2-1 comeback victory, netting twice after the break and the winner in stoppage time to secure all three points.

It was the Blue Sharks' first victory in Group C, taking them up to second place with four points, just two behind leaders Nigeria.

Liberia, meanwhile, are rock-bottom, having won just once in the campaign. But with three more games in hand, their chances of reaching the next qualifying round aren't over yet.

Cape Verde vs Liberia Head-To-Head

The sides have only met five times before.

Before their clash on Thursday, the spoils were shared at two wins each, but Cape Verde's recent victory means they're now one ahead of Liberia.

It was also their first meeting in exactly a decade.

Cape Verde Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Liberia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Cape Verde vs Liberia Team News

Cape Verde

The Blue Sharks were bailed out by two substitutes last time, Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues.

They both came off the bench to score apiece in the second-half and secure all three points.

Head coach Pedro Brito may reward them with a start on Sunday.

Willy Semedo may have to contend with a place on the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Liberia

Peter Butler's young colt put up an encouraging display, but it didn't save them from going down in a defeat.

Yet not many changes are expected to his line-up.

He may, however, recall the slightly more experienced Alvin Maccornell in defense in place of Carlos Williams, who made his debut on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cape Verde vs Liberia Predicted XI

Cape Verde (4-3-3): Vozinha; Steve Furtado, Stopira, Roberto Lopes, Dylan Tavares; Kenny Santos, Carlos Ponck, Jamiro Monteiro; Garry Rodrigues, Julio Tavares, Ryan Mendes.

Liberia (3-4-3): Ashley Williams; Sampson Dweh, Alvin Maccornell, Prince Balde; Marcus Macauley, Allen Njie, Seth Hellberg, Oscar Dorley; Aubu Kamara, Kpah Sherman, Ayouba Kosiah.

Cape Verde vs Liberia Prediction

Liberia have a largely young and inexperienced squad but managed to put up a good performance regardless.

Cape Verde can expect another tough encounter with them but, just like Thursday, would still prevail, owing to better overall quality in the squad.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-0 Liberia

