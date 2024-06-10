Cape Verde vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 22024

Cape Verde host Libya at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to recover from their setback last weekend and boost their progression hopes. Ranked 65th in the world, the Blue Sharks were crushed 4-1 by Cameroon on Saturday for their first loss in Group D.

With four points in three qualifier games, Bubista's side are placed in fourth position, three behind leaders Cameroon and their next opponents.

The loss also marked their first in eight games, as Cape Verde hadn't been defeated in all competitions since a 2-0 loss against Tunisia in January. This, however, doesn't include the 2-1 penalty shootout loss to South Africa in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations a few months back.

Trending

On the other hand, Libya continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 defeat of Mauritius on Thursday. Ahmed Krawa'a scored the winner in the opening stanza just minutes after Kevin Bru had cancelled out Faisal Al-Badri's opener from the penalty spot for the Mediterranean Knights.

With seven points in the bag, the North African side are level with Cameroon but sit a position adrift of them, courtesy of an inferior goal difference. Milutin Sredojevic's side will look to leapfrog them by picking up another victory in their upcoming clash.

Cape Verde vs Libya Head-To-Head

The sides have met only twice in history, and have one win each in this fixture.

Cape Verde beat their rivals from North Africa 2-1 in September 2015 in an AFCON qualifier, before going down 1-0 at home a year later in the same campaign.

The Mediterranean Knights are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, last suffering a loss against Botswana in June 2023 (1-0 in an AFCON qualifier).

Cape Verde's 4-1 loss to Cameroon ended their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Blue Sharks are ranked 65th in the world, while the Mediterranean Knights are 49 places below them.

Cape Verde vs Libya Prediction

Cape Verde are on a low ebb following their heavy loss to Cameroon in their last outing, and the Blue Sharks will be looking to pick themselves up here. However, the Mediterranean Knights are no pushovers, having started their campaign brightly.

The visitors are the favorites on paper and we see them prevailing by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Cape Verde 0-1 Libya

Cape Verde vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Libya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No