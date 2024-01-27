Cape Verde vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2024

Cape Verde and Mauritania will battle for a place in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday.

Both sides were among the revelations of the group stage. Cape Verde impressively topped a Group B that also contained Ghana and seven-time champions Egypt.

They secured their spot in the knockout round with a game to spare after winning their first two games and wrapped up their group stage campaign with a 2-2 draw against Egypt. They took the lead through Benchimol in first-half injury time while Trezeguet drew the game level five minutes after the break. A thrilling end to the game saw Mostafa Mohamed and Bryan Teixeira score injury-time goals to ensure the spoils were shared.

Mauritania, meanwhile, are in the knockout rounds for the first time in their history and advanced from Group D as one of the best third-placed teams. A 1-0 victory over Algeria in their final group game courtesy of Yali Dellahi's 37th-minute strike saw them qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, eliminating the Desert Foxes in the process.

The winner of this tie will face either Morocco or South Africa in the quarterfinal.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Mauritania have one win while one game ended in a draw.

Cape Verde's three group-stage games produced over 2.5 goals while Mauritania's were all decided by one-goal margins.

Cape Verde have lost just one of their last six international games (three wins).

Mauritania's goalkeeper Babacar Niasse made the most saves in the AFCON 2023 group stage (12).

Just one of Mauritania's last six international games saw both teams score.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Prediction

Neither Cape Verde nor Mauritania have won an AFCON knockout tie in their history, with the latter's win over Algeria being their first-ever victory in this tournament.

Cape Verde's qualification was more impressive and the Blue Sharks will fancy their chances of advancing to the last eight. The high-stakes nature of the game could see both sides play cautiously and chances could come at a premium.

We are backing Cape Verde to advance with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-0 Mauritania

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cape Verde to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals