Cape Verde vs Mauritius Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th March 2025

Cape Verde host Mauritius at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Thursday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup of qualifiers, looking to build on their last win. In their most recent qualifier match last June, the Blue Sharks overcame Libya courtesy of a 10th-minute strike from Edilson Alberto as they secured just their second victory in Group D.

Ad

Now with seven points in the bag, Bubista's side are in third position, tied with Libya (by virtue of inferior goal difference) but still a position adrift of leaders Cameroon (8 points).

Cape Verde have called up 27 players for this month's double-header against Mauritius and Angola, including captain Ryan Mendes, who has struck 21 times for the side in 84 games. Henrique Tavares, Yuran Fernandes and Alison Tavares are all hoping to make their international debut for the island side.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Mauritius have accrued three points fewer than Cape Verde. After going their first three qualifying matches without a win, the Dodos beat Eswatini on matchday four. First-half goals from Mike Gaspard and Lindsay Rose had given them a two-goal cushion as Andy Magagula's 66th-minute effort for the visitors fell short.

Cape Verde vs Mauritius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides in the past, with Cape Verde winning on both occasions.

In June 2008, the sides met in the World Cup qualifiers, with the Blue Sharks winning the first encounter 1-0 away from home before a 3-1 home win a few days later.

Mauritius played seven official matches throughout 2024, winning just once: a 2-1 win over Eswatini in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

The Dodos have failed to score in their last three official games: 0-0 vs India, 2-0 vs Syria (September 2024), and 1-0 vs Hong Kong (November 2024).

Cape Verde are ranked 72nd in the world while Mauritius are 107 places adrift of them.

Ad

Cape Verde vs Mauritius Prediction

Mauritius will come into the fixture confident of their chances given their previous record against Cape Verde but the Dodos haven't pulled up any trees in the ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Blue Sharks have only been marginally better, securing just one win more than their visitors. A draw appears to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-1 Mauritius

Ad

Cape Verde vs Mauritius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback