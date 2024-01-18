Cape Verde vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Cape Verde will square off against Mozambique at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in a crucial group-stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON) on Friday.

Cape Verde kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over four-time champions Ghana. Jamiro Monteiro opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Ghana had a goal overruled after a VAR check in the 37th minute.

Alexander Djiku pulled Ghana level in the 56th minute and his performance throughout the match helped him take home the man of the match award. His heroics were undone in injury time by substitute Garry Rodrigues, who scored the match-winner for the island nation.

Mozambique were held to a 2-2 draw by 2021 finalists Egypt in their campaign opener. Mostafa Mohamed gave Egypt an early lead in the second half but the Mambas produced a remarkable comeback performance in the second half as goals from Witi and Clesio Bauque three minutes apart helped them take the lead.

Mohamed Salah, who had assisted Mostafa's second-minute goal, rescued a point for the seven-time winners from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of injury time.

Cape Verde vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the qualification phase of the AFCON. The Blue Sharks have the upper hand in these meetings with a 2-1 lead in wins and one meeting ending in a draw.

Three of the four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with Mozambique failing to score twice in these games.

The Mambas are winless in their 13 games in the AFCON thus far, suffering 10 losses. Interestingly, they are yet to keep a clean sheet at the Africa Cup of Nations in 13 attempts, conceding 28 goals in these games.

Cape Verde vs Mozambique Prediction

Tubarões Azuis registered just their third win at the AFCON in the campaign opener and will look to build on that form here. They have just two wins in their last seven games, suffering four defeats, which is a cause for concern.

They have lost just one of their 10 group-stage games at the AFCON. Also, they are unbeaten against Mozambique since their first-ever meeting in 2014, which bodes well for them.

Os Mambas produced an impressive performance against Egypt in their campaign opener and were denied three points by Salah's last-gasp equalizer. Interestingly, they are winless in the group stage of the AFCON thus far, so have never made it to the knockout stage.

The Blue Sharks have qualified for the knockout stage of the competition in two of their previous three appearances at the AFCON and will look to build on that form here. They have lost just once in the group stage of the competition and, considering their better record in this fixture, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cape Verde 2-1 Mozambique

Cape Verde vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cape Verde to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamiro Monteiro to score or assist any time - Yes