Cape Verde vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2024

Cape Verde will take on South Africa at Charles Konan Banny Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Cape Verde will make history if they edge South Africa to reach their first-ever semi-finals in the Africa Cup of Nations. They are competing in the quarterfinals for the second time following their 2013 exploit in South Africa. Cape Verde defeated South Africa 2-1 when they last met.

Tubaroes Azuis are the surprise package of this edition. Initially deemed as mere underdogs, the Islanders have become a force to reckon with. Some coaches in the tournament have voiced their wish to avoid a clash with this team. Cape Verde’s physical and aggressive pattern may prove difficult for South Africa to handle.

South Africa have been improving with each game and appear unstoppable at this stage. Their 2-0 win against Morocco in the round of 16 greatly enhanced their confidence, as they look good enough to take on any side left in the competition. The last time they got the better of Cape Verde was in a 2005 World Cup qualifier 2-1.

Bafana Bafana are eyeing the ultimate prize, which they last won in 1996. With most of the top guns like Algeria, Ghana and Cameroon now out of the picture, SA should be one of the favorites amongst the surviving eight. However, coach Hugo Broos needs to keep the focus as there have been quite a few surprises in this tournament.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cape Verde have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against South Africa.

Cape Verde boast four Africa Cup of Nations participations as opposed to 11 for South Africa.

Cape Verde have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five matches in all competitions.

South Africa have won the Africa Cup of Nations once in 1996 and have been runners-up once in 1998.

Cape Verde have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while South Africa have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Cape Verde – W-D-W-W-L, South Africa – W-D-W-L-D.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Prediction

Ryan Mendes scored Cape Verde’s winning goal against Mauritania. It was his second of the tournament.

Themba Zwane also boasts two goals and will be looking to improve on his tally to help South Africa progress to the semi-finals.

South Africa come in as the favorites based on experience and individual talent.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-2 South Africa

Cape Verde vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – South Africa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: South Africa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cape Verde to score - Yes