Cape Verde vs Togo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Cape Verde will play host to Togo at the Stade de Marrakech in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

Both sides will head into the game seeking to get their campaign up and running after failing to win their opening game.

Cape Verde were on the receiving end of a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Burkina Faso in their group opener on Friday.

They have now failed to win any of their last four competitive games, losing three and picking up one draw since January’s 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Cape Verde head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games across all competitions.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, Togo were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Eswatini in their group opener on Friday.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last seven games in all competitions, picking up three wins and four draws in that time.

Togo’s last defeat came back in September 2021, when they lost 1-0 against Namibia on home turf.

Cape Verde vs Togo Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two nations. Cape Verde have picked up two wins from their previous three encounters, while Togo have managed one victory.

Cape Verde Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Togo Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Cape Verde vs Togo Team News

Cape Verde

Fresh off the back of an injury-free game against Burkina Faso, Cape Verde boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Story continues below ad

Togo

Like the hosts, Togo head into the game with a full strength squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cape Verde vs Togo Predicted XI

Cape Verde Predicted XI (5-4-1): Sixten Mohlin; Steve Furtado, Diney, Roberto Lopez, Stopira, Dylan Tavares; Bebé, Ryan Mendes, Carlos Ponck, Jamiro Monteiro; Garry Rodrigues

Togo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Malcolm Barcola; Emmanuel Hackman, Djené, Kennedy Boateng, Atte Youssifou; Samuel Asamoah, Marouf Tchakei, Jacques-Alaixys Romao; Euloge Placca, Kodjo Laba, Thibault Klidje

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Cape Verde vs Togo Prediction

While Cape Verde will be seeking their first win of the campaign, they face a Togo side who are unbeaten in seven straight outings. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cape Verde 1-1 Togo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far