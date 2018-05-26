Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Captains XI: FIFA World Cup 2018

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to begin next month and here's a playing XI with captains from some of the teams.

    Govind S
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 14:23 IST
    6.49K

    Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League
    Lloris will be the key to France's success

    The 2018 World Cup in Russia is just knocking at the door and the best 32 countries will battle it out for the ultimate glory of being the World Champions. Some of the best players in the world will lead their sides in the quest to become the champions of the world.

    Here, we take a look at the Captains XI, a strong and formidable lineup on paper.

    Hugo Lloris (France)

    Lloris is undoubtedly one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. Over the years, he has been exceptional for France and Tottenham Hotspur, both as a reliable keeper and as a prominent leader.

    France has arguably the most talented and stylish team for the tournament. Even their reserve squad could pull off an upset against the top teams and nothing less than the title would be acceptable from the Les Blues.

    Lloris needs to be extremely vocal and influential to turn his superstar outfit into a well-oiled machine. Goalless draws against Belarus and Luxembourg in the qualifiers indicate that they are not unbeatable. They need to have the winning mentality to go all the way, and the captaincy of Lloris will be highly crucial for the 1998 World Cup Champions.

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Spain Football Eden Hazard Harry Kane FIFA World Cup Squads Football Top 5/Top 10
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    Fetching more content...
