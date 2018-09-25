Carabao Cup 2018-19, Manchester United v Derby County: Match Preview, Predictions & Venue

Will the pupil triumph over the master?

With the third round of the Carabao Cup kicking off this week former champions Manchester United welcome Derby County to the Theatre of Dreams hoping to kick off their domestic cup campaign on a winning note.

The match between the sides will put Jose Mourinho against one of the most talented individuals that the Portuguese tactician has ever had the privilege of managing. It will be the pupil coming up against the master as Frank Lampard visits Old Trafford, having taken over the reigns at Derby County this season.

The Rams will be looking to progress further into the tournament after demolishing Hull City in the previous round.

Manchester United v Derby County: Kick-off information

Kick-off : 20:00 PM (local time), 00:30 PM (IST)

Date: 25th September 2018, Tuesday

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Derby County: Team News

Ander Herrera looks likely to make his comeback from injury in this fixture

Ander Herrera could feature in the fixture after recovering from a slight injury while Nemanja Matic is back after serving his one-match ban against Wolves.

Marcos Rojo and Marcus Rashford are still not available with the former missing out with injury while the latter is still serving his 3-match suspension.

Diogo Dalot is expected to make his second start for Manchester United.

Frank Lampard will be without his captain Curtis Davies and fellow centre-back George Evans, with both of them out injured. Marcus Olsson is still out injured.

Forward Tom Lawrence will also not feature for the Rams after serving the last of his 3 match ban.

Manchester United v Derby County: Probable line-ups

Manchester United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata

Derby County: Scott Carson, Jayden Bogle, Richard Keogh, Fikayo Tomori, Craig Forsyth, Craig Bryson, Bradley Johnson, Mason Bennett, Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, David Nugent

Manchester United v Derby County: Form Guide

The last 5 matches

Manchester United: D-W-W-W-L

Derby County: W-D-L-W-W

Manchester United v Derby County: Head to Head

Manchester United: 46 wins

Derby County: 31 wins

Draws: 29

Manchester United v Derby County: Prediction

Manchester United should wary of the presence of a former Mourinho player in Frank Lampard in the opposition dugout, who despite his relatively new career in management can surprise the Red Devils with the experience he has in the world of football as well as the added advantage of knowing how the Portuguese might be plotting against his Derby side.

All said, the fire-power in the United squad seems too hot to be handled by the second division club. Manchester United are expected to win this without the chance of an upset occurring.

Predictions: Manchester United 3-1 Derby County