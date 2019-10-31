Carabao Cup 2019/20, Liverpool vs Arsenal- Arsenal player ratings

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Carabao Cup Round of 16

When the Carabao cup round of 16 draws were out, one game that everyone had their eyes set on was Liverpool against Arsenal.

After coming under a lot of scrutiny for his team's performance against Crystal Palace, Unai Emery now had to face Liverpool at Anfield, which has become somewhat of a fortress for the Reds.

League cup is a tournament that has not been very kind to Arsenal recently. They've won it only twice and the last time they did was way back in 1993.

Both the teams named a very young starting lineup and the game was an absolute 10-goal thriller. After the regular 90 ended 5-5, the teams moved on to penalty shootout where Liverpool knocked Arsenal out of the tournament.

Now, that we've caught our breaths, let's take a look at the player ratings of Arsenal and see how each of them performed against Liverpool.

Emiliano Martinez- 5/10

Even though Arsenal shipped out five goals you can argue that Martinez could have hardly done anything as four of them were virtually unsavable.

Throughout the game, his distribution was on point. He wasn't able to save any penalties from the shootout but you can't take it against him. All in all, he had an above-average game.

Hector Bellerin- 6/10

Bellerin was named the captain of the side and he did show his leadership qualities trying to encourage others when the heads were dropping. He is still working his way up from a serious injury and that was evident in the game as he lacked a bit of sharpness, mostly in the first half.



It took some time for him to get into the game but later on, he made some really good last-ditch tackles and worked tirelessly for the whole 90 minutes.

Rob Holding- 5.5/10

As opposed to Bellerin, Holding had a really good first half but started tailing off towards the end. A couple of loose passes clubbed with the event where Divock Origi turned him inside out to score Liverpool's fourth goal exposed his defensive frailties.

Shkodran Mustafi- 3/10

Ever since he's been excluded out of the first team, the German defender has had several good performances in the cup games. However, this wasn't one of those nights as he had a nightmare of a game.

Mustafi is always criticised for the errors that he makes and six minutes into the game he did just that by scoring an own goal from a cross which he should have dealt with easily. He made several headed clearances but looked shaky throughout the game.

Sead Kolasinac- 4.5/10

The Bosnian full-back didn't offer much going forward and looked defensively susceptible. He was occasionally caught out of position leaving huge gaps at the back.

He failed to close down his man on multiple instances. Liverpool saw the opportunity and were doubling upon him in the later stages.

Lucas Torreira- 6.5/10

The Uruguayan was deployed in his familiar deep midfield role and looked comfortable there for most of the game. In the first half, everything was going through him during the transition and he looked pugnacious as ever in the midfield.



He scored Arsenal's first goal but was also at fault for losing the ball in the midfield that led to Liverpool's fourth goal.

Joe Willock- 6/10

On a night where we witnessed some insane goals, his was the best of the lot. The young academy graduate carried the ball for some 15-20 meters before he curled it beyond Liverpool's goalkeeper from outside the box.

Apart from that, he was mostly ineffective during the game as he was playing much deeper than his preferred position.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles- 6.5/10

He scored a goal and played a huge part in setting up the other two and those were the only times where he stepped up to the occasion. He also got caught at the edge of his penalty box by Chamberlain who went ahead and scored a screamer from that opportunity.

Mesut Ozil- 8/10

After being frozen out of the team, the German was brought back and he grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He shredded down the Liverpool defence with his vision and sublime passes.



Going forward the German came alive, outfoxing the Liverpool players on numerous occasions. He was substituted at the 65th minute as he ran out of steam.

Bukayo Saka- 7.5/10

The 18-year-old shone brightly throughout the game. At times, he was becoming too hard to handle for Neco Williams. Most of the Arsenal's attack came through his flank as every time he received the ball he looked like creating something.

Gabriel Martinelli- 8.5/10

The young Brazilian was unplayable as Liverpool had no answer to his attacking prowess. He just can't stop scoring and got a brace for himself and was unfortunate to not complete his hat-trick.



He has now scored seven goals from as many games while only starting in four of them. This one has a very bright future ahead of him.

Substitutes

Matteo Guendouzi- 4.5/10

Guendouzi came in for Ozil. He could have done a little better to stop Origi from scoring Liverpool's fifth goal.

Dani Ceballos- 5/10

Ceballos came in for Torreira. He made some neat passes and kept position diligently.

Kieran Tierney- N/A

Tierney came on for Kolasinac. He came on at the 82nd minute.